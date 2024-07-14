LOCAL LAUNCH
FIRST DRIVE: Fifth-generation Toyota Prado flexes its muscles
The large SUV is buff, tough and trail tested, but also features added refinement and sophistication
14 July 2024 - 21:00
Large SUVs account for about 4% of SA’s SUV market but the new Toyota Land Cruiser Prado upended that trend by selling 679 units in June, its first month on sale. Not bad for a vehicle with a starting price of just under R1.3m, and it outperformed a number of smaller, cheaper SUVs.
It would have sold a lot more if Toyota SA had more stock, but there is a long global waiting list for the new-generation Prado including more than 4,000 orders in SA...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.