UK firm turns 1994 Ferrari F355 into a modern, analogue treat

Re-engineered by Evoluto and re-skinned by Callum, this Ferrari restomod bridges analogue engineering with modern reliability. Picture: SUPPLIED
UK-based restoration specialist Evoluto Automobili has shown the new 355 by Evoluto — essentially a re-engineered Ferrari F355 the sports car firm manufactured between 1994 and 1999.
Evoluto is a part of the DRVN Group of companies that pool various original equipment manufacturer (OEM)-grade disciplines to bring classics such as this Ferrari back to life as sophisticated indulgences.
The 355 by Evoluto is a customer-supplied Ferrari F355, disassembled to its core chassis, assessed, cleaned and strengthened using carbon fusing. This method improves torsional stiffness by 23%, resulting in enhanced driving dynamics, minimised body flex and improved chassis composure.
It boasts an all-new exterior carbon body, too, with an entirely new interior and extensive options for customer personalisation we will get into later. Only 55 units of the 355 by Evoluto will be commissioned, each tailored to customers’ preferences.
Meticulous craftsmanship is applied inside and out using a blend of new age materials and old school sensations. Picture: SUPPLIED
New electronic architecture and wiring developed in-house form part of the overhaul with benefits such as reliability and improved performance. Additionally, the architecture simplifies maintenance and upgrades, easier access for diagnostics and repairs.
The car retains the high-revving, naturally aspirated flat plane crank V8 engine that outputs 279kW at 8,500rpm when new. With more than 200 new and redesigned engine components, the 355 by Evoluto now delivers 331kW, roughly similar output as today’s BMW M2. With a targeted weight of 1,250kg, the Evoluto 355 promises snappy throttle response, performance and a serious wail from a new lightweight titanium sports exhaust system.
In line with targeting the “Peak Analogue” driving experience, the company reworks the six-speed manual gearbox to offer precise control and tactility. Brembo GT six-piston slotted discs are fitted at the front with four-piston calipers at the rear together with uprated Brembo pads, lines and performance fluids. Carbon ceramic stoppers are optionally available.
Both the interior and exterior of the 355 by Evoluto are the creations of Callum Designs — the design team led by the former head of design at Jaguar and Aston Martin. The remastered 355 has a more muscular physique thanks to increased wheel track widths with 19-inch forged alloy wheels shod with Michelin Pilot Sport rubber.
It also features an all-new front-end design with larger and deeper cooling intakes. The era-specific pop-up headlights are retained and now have LED bulbs and a distinctive new DRL signature.
The ’90s sports car vibes are plentiful, including pop-up lights. Picture: SUPPLIED
Personalisation of the cabin is endless, with customers able to select distinguishing details, custom paint and interior options not limited to leather types and colours.
The 355 by Evoluto will be on display during the Festival of Speed in the UK from July 11-14, or Monterey Car Week in Northern California in August.
International News
UK firm turns 1994 Ferrari F355 into a modern, analogue treat
The restomod is aimed as a tonic for latter-day sports car conventionalism
UK-based restoration specialist Evoluto Automobili has shown the new 355 by Evoluto — essentially a re-engineered Ferrari F355 the sports car firm manufactured between 1994 and 1999.
Evoluto is a part of the DRVN Group of companies that pool various original equipment manufacturer (OEM)-grade disciplines to bring classics such as this Ferrari back to life as sophisticated indulgences.
The 355 by Evoluto is a customer-supplied Ferrari F355, disassembled to its core chassis, assessed, cleaned and strengthened using carbon fusing. This method improves torsional stiffness by 23%, resulting in enhanced driving dynamics, minimised body flex and improved chassis composure.
It boasts an all-new exterior carbon body, too, with an entirely new interior and extensive options for customer personalisation we will get into later. Only 55 units of the 355 by Evoluto will be commissioned, each tailored to customers’ preferences.
New electronic architecture and wiring developed in-house form part of the overhaul with benefits such as reliability and improved performance. Additionally, the architecture simplifies maintenance and upgrades, easier access for diagnostics and repairs.
The car retains the high-revving, naturally aspirated flat plane crank V8 engine that outputs 279kW at 8,500rpm when new. With more than 200 new and redesigned engine components, the 355 by Evoluto now delivers 331kW, roughly similar output as today’s BMW M2. With a targeted weight of 1,250kg, the Evoluto 355 promises snappy throttle response, performance and a serious wail from a new lightweight titanium sports exhaust system.
In line with targeting the “Peak Analogue” driving experience, the company reworks the six-speed manual gearbox to offer precise control and tactility. Brembo GT six-piston slotted discs are fitted at the front with four-piston calipers at the rear together with uprated Brembo pads, lines and performance fluids. Carbon ceramic stoppers are optionally available.
Both the interior and exterior of the 355 by Evoluto are the creations of Callum Designs — the design team led by the former head of design at Jaguar and Aston Martin. The remastered 355 has a more muscular physique thanks to increased wheel track widths with 19-inch forged alloy wheels shod with Michelin Pilot Sport rubber.
It also features an all-new front-end design with larger and deeper cooling intakes. The era-specific pop-up headlights are retained and now have LED bulbs and a distinctive new DRL signature.
Personalisation of the cabin is endless, with customers able to select distinguishing details, custom paint and interior options not limited to leather types and colours.
The 355 by Evoluto will be on display during the Festival of Speed in the UK from July 11-14, or Monterey Car Week in Northern California in August.
Ariel Nomad 2 launched with new engine and features
Continental GT Speed Bentley’s most powerful car yet
Rimac celebrates 15 years with special Nevera editions
Bugatti Tourbillon launched with 1,342kW and a 445km/h top speed
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.