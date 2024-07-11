Ford Capri launched as a full-electric coupe SUV

The Ford Capri is a new all-electric family coupe crossover with a name from the past. Picture: SUPPLIED
Ford has unveiled a new Capri that is unlike the fastback coupe it built between 1968 and 1986. In a platform-sharing deal signed in 2020 with Volkswagen (VW), Ford has used the German firm’s modular electric drive (MEB) platform that underpins the VW ID.5 coupe crossover to bring back the Capri nameplate.
The company confirms two drivetrain options: a single motor base Capri with rear-wheel drive and 19-inch wheels, and a dual motor Premium Capri with all-wheel drive and 20-inch alloys.
Both models are 4,634mm long, 1,852mm wide and 1,626mm tall with a 2,767mm wheelbase. The boot offers 627l with the seats up and 1,510l when folded.
The styling includes four signature LED headlamps connected by a black graphic display, bringing them into the 21st century. The company says this is exactly how the Capri would have evolved. Wheels sizes range from 19-, 20- and 21-inchs with various bright colour options, including the Vivid yellow launch paint.
The cabin is luxurious with most of the modern amenities such as wireless phone integration and optional head-up display. Picture: SUPPLIED
A heated steering wheel, massage seats, wireless phone integration, a 5-inch driver’s display and 14.6-inch main display screen, dual zone climate control are part of standard comforts in both cars. The Capri Premium adds a 10-speaker Bose sound system, ambient lighting and a hands-free tailgate. Options include a panoramic sunroof, ergonomic seats and a driver assist package with head-up display and a 360º camera.
The base model outputs of 210kW and 545Nm for a 0-100km/h sprint in 6.4 seconds and driving range up to 627km. The twin motor Premium Capri muscles up to 250kW and 545Nm for a 5.3 second dash to 100km/h and a 592km driving range. Top speed is governed to 180km/h in both model and they have selectable drive modes.
Charging the lithium-ion nickel-manganese-cobalt (Li-NMC) battery pack from 10%-80% takes 28 minutes in the base model, which has a tow rating of a 1,000kg braked trailer, and 26 minutes for the Premium model that pulls a higher 1,200kg load.
Safety systems include blind spot information, evasive steering, reverse brake assist, lane keep assist, traffic sign recognition, wrong way alert, adaptive cruise control plus more.
Local pricing starts at €51,950 (R1m) for the rear-wheel drive model.
Both models offer 627l of boot space extendable to 1,510l with the seats folded. Picture: SUPPLIED
SA has an indelible relationship with the Capri nameplate, which was formed in the ’70s when the orange, Gunston-liveried Capri Perana V8 driven by Bobby Olthoff tormented competitors on the country’s tracks. Road-going homologation specials capable of 228km/h were also made by the legendary performance car specialist and dealer, Basil Green, who passed away on June 27 2022.
Ford SA is unable to share any plans of launching the new and electric Capri in the local market, but it could happen as the brand has confirmed it will bring the full-electric Mustang Mach E SUV to this market in 2025.
