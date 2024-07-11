Life / Motoring

International Launch

Ford Capri launched as a full-electric coupe SUV

The company says it celebrates the past while reinventing its future with this new model

11 July 2024 - 16:29
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
The Ford Capri is a new all-electric family coupe crossover with a name from the past. Picture: SUPPLIED
The Ford Capri is a new all-electric family coupe crossover with a name from the past. Picture: SUPPLIED

Ford has unveiled a new Capri that is unlike the fastback coupe it built between 1968 and 1986. In a platform-sharing deal signed in 2020 with Volkswagen (VW), Ford has used the German firm’s modular electric drive (MEB) platform that underpins the VW ID.5 coupe crossover to bring back the Capri nameplate.

The company confirms two drivetrain options: a single motor base Capri with rear-wheel drive and 19-inch wheels, and a dual motor Premium Capri with all-wheel drive and 20-inch alloys.

Both models are 4,634mm long, 1,852mm wide and 1,626mm tall with a 2,767mm wheelbase. The boot offers 627l with the seats up and 1,510l when folded. 

The styling includes four signature LED headlamps connected by a black graphic display, bringing them into the 21st century. The company says this is exactly how the Capri would have evolved. Wheels sizes range from 19-, 20- and 21-inchs with various bright colour options, including the Vivid yellow launch paint.

The cabin is luxurious with most of the modern amenities such as wireless phone integration and optional head-up display. Picture: SUPPLIED
The cabin is luxurious with most of the modern amenities such as wireless phone integration and optional head-up display. Picture: SUPPLIED

A heated steering wheel, massage seats, wireless phone integration, a 5-inch driver’s display and 14.6-inch main display screen, dual zone climate control are part of standard comforts in both cars. The Capri Premium adds a 10-speaker Bose sound system, ambient lighting and a hands-free tailgate. Options include a panoramic sunroof, ergonomic seats and a driver assist package with head-up display and a 360º camera. 

The base model outputs of 210kW and 545Nm for a 0-100km/h sprint in 6.4 seconds and driving range up to 627km. The twin motor Premium Capri muscles up to 250kW and 545Nm for a 5.3 second dash to 100km/h and a 592km driving range. Top speed is governed to 180km/h in both model and they have selectable drive modes.

Charging the lithium-ion nickel-manganese-cobalt (Li-NMC) battery pack from 10%-80% takes 28 minutes in the base model, which has a tow rating of a 1,000kg braked trailer, and 26 minutes for the Premium model that pulls a higher 1,200kg load.

Safety systems include blind spot information, evasive steering, reverse brake assist, lane keep assist, traffic sign recognition, wrong way alert, adaptive cruise control plus more.

Local pricing starts at €51,950 (R1m) for the rear-wheel drive model.

Both models offer 627l of boot space extendable to 1,510l with the seats folded. Picture: SUPPLIED
Both models offer 627l of boot space extendable to 1,510l with the seats folded. Picture: SUPPLIED 

SA has an indelible relationship with the Capri nameplate, which was formed in the ’70s when the orange, Gunston-liveried Capri Perana V8 driven by Bobby Olthoff tormented competitors on the country’s tracks. Road-going homologation specials capable of 228km/h were also made by the legendary performance car specialist and dealer, Basil Green, who passed away on June 27 2022. 

Ford SA is unable to share any plans of launching the new and electric Capri in the local market, but it could happen as the brand has confirmed it will bring the full-electric Mustang Mach E SUV to this market in 2025.

Ford legend Basil Green dies

The father of the Ford Capri Perana V8 lived an illustrious life, churning out fast Fords and then went on to set up a well-known dealership brand
Life
2 years ago

Ariel Nomad 2 launched with new engine and features

New items include the engine from the Focus ST and a host of drive enhancing innovations
Life
1 day ago

Aston Martin unveils an F1-inspired SUV

There is no change to the 4.0l twin turbo V8 petrol engine, which is one of the most powerful offered in an SUV with outputs of 520kW and 900Nm
Life
1 week ago

Potent new BMW M5 unveiled with 535kW of hybrid power

The high-performance sports sedan has all-wheel drive and 1,000Nm of torque
Life
2 weeks ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

All the news CTA

Most Read

1.
REVIEW: Why the LDV T60 bakkie doesn’t quite make ...
Life / Motoring
2.
How to protect yourself from road spiking
Life / Motoring
3.
Underrated classics up for grabs in Creative ...
Life / Motoring
4.
Audi expands 150kW DC rapid chargers to more SA ...
Life / Motoring
5.
REVIEW: New BMW X2 has more pizzazz and ...
Life / Motoring

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.