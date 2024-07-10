Rimac celebrates 15 years with special Nevera editions

The new Rimac Nevera 15-year anniversary edition finished in a new shade of copper. Picture: SUPPLIED
Only nine bespoke examples of the celebratory Rimac Nevera 15 Anniversary Edition will be built, with the first car finished in a new shade of copper, and debuting matt paintwork on the range for the first time. A new full visible carbon fibre split provides a gloss contrast, both in texture and in colour.
Croatian maverick Mate Rimac started his journey to revolutionise the hyper car as we know it in 2009 when he founded the Rimac Automobili company. The Nevera, his magnum opus, would roll out the production line in 2018.
Each of the nine units is connected through a number of consistent features, including the exclusive dual-colour alloy wheel design, 15 Years Anniversary badging and the Rimac pattern running the length of the car, which mimics the connections of a circuit board.
Inside the 15 Years Anniversary Edition are copper anodised switchgear and painted surfaces, special one-of-nine and “2009-2024" script on the armrest, and the cabin can be finished in bold black or pristine white, with the seats featuring a contrasting copper leather and “15" embossed into the headrests.
Bespoke luggage that matches the chosen interior theme is part of the standard fare, all in for €2,350,000 (R46.1m) including the advanced battery system and four-motor electric power train that give the Nevera a system output of 1,400kW and 2,360Nm.
The 36-year old wunderkind’s journey started at the tender age of 22 when he converted a 1984 E30 BMW 3 Series to electric power. He now adds having built a 415km/h electric vehicle (EV) by the age of 30, and owning a majority 55% stake in Bugatti-Rimac — the new company he formed before turning 33.
Mate Rimac, CEO of the newly formed Bugatti Rimac, with the Bugatti Chiron and the Rimac Nevera. Picture: SUPPLIED
Bugatti-Rimac’s first project was the recently introduced Bugatti Tourbillion, but Rimac also produces drivetrains and battery systems for other companies, including Porsche, Hyundai, Aston Martin and Koenigsegg.
“When I started to tinker with my first car in a garage, I couldn’t have even dreamt of being where we are 15 years later. There were so many times in the early years that we really thought the company wouldn’t make it, so reaching the 15-year milestone felt like it was worthy of a celebration,” said Rimac.
“The 15th Anniversary Edition Nevera is the car that marks our progress, revelling just how far we’ve come. From garage to global; from worrying about keeping the lights on to a €2bn valuation; from converted BMW 3 Series to the world’s fastest accelerating production car and from hypercar maker to Tier 1 EV tech supplier and energy storage pioneers.”
The 15-year Edition Nevera will make an appearance at the Goodwood Festival speed on July 15.
EXOTICS
Rimac celebrates 15 years with special Nevera editions
Nine limited anniversary electric supercars will commemorate the Croatian company’s birthday
