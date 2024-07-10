Audi expands 150kW DC rapid chargers to more SA locations

More rapid 150kW electric car chargers have been added to Audi’s existing charging network. Picture: SUPPLIED
Audi SA has rolled out more ultra-fast 150kWDC public chargers to key locations around SA.
It marks the third wave of investment into public charging infrastructure by the German brand as it prepares SA for a future of electric mobility. The first and second phases began in 2022 and 2023 — when Audi and its strategic partners, GridCars and Rubicon, added more than 120 direct current (DC) and alternating current (AC) public charging points at various points.
This time the German brand has installed six more 150kW DC ultra-fast public chargers in locations nationwide, bringing the total investment spend to more than R50m. The six new chargers, each offering two charging points that can supply charge concurrently, are at the following locations:
N1 at the Fleurdal Mall, Bloemfontein;
N1 — Century City;
N1 — Tyger Valley Shopping Centre, Cape Town;
N2 — Galleria Mall, Amanzimtoti;
N2 — Somerset Mall, Somerset West; and
N3 — The Avenues Centre, Hilton.
These chargers will serve both commuters living nearby and motorists on their holidays and work trips. The 150kW ultra-fast charger can top up an average Audi e-tron battery from 5% to 80% in 30 minutes or less. Other electric car brands can be charged on the same network.
According to Rubicon energy and e-mobility director Greg Blandford: “These chargers feature pioneering European technology and, notably, stand among the first of their type to be installed worldwide. This marks an achievement for both Rubicon and Audi SA.”
“This third wave of investment into the public charging network in SA highlights once again our commitment to electric mobility. We believe EVs represent the future of our brand, both globally as well as locally, and we’re therefore playing our part in making electric mobility a convenient, straightforward reality for more and more South Africans,” said Sascha Sauer, head of Audi SA.
