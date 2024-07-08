Peugeot cars will now be sold integrated with ChatGPT functionality but not in SA. Picture: SUPPLIED
French manufacturer Peugeot has announced it is making the artificial intelligence (AI) chatbot ChatGPT standard across its entire range of cars. Integrated through the brand's i-Cockpit infotainment systems, and activated via the voice assistant “OK Peugot”, ChatGPT answers all your questions.
The AI, created by OpenAI and released on November 30 2022, will be available for both new vehicles and existing Peugeot customers, delivered over the air with no need to visit a dealer.
In the meantime, SA customers will not benefit from this nifty feature. Stellantis SA says it had yet to offer live services to local customers but it mentioned it was working on a solution that should come on stream in 2025.
ChatGPT is capable of answering a wide array of complex questions and has the ability to follow a conversation. For example, says Peugeot, if you arrive in a city, you can ask it to tell you which monuments to visit, and it will tell you the history of these places, and, if you wish, guide you to any venue using the car’s navigation system. It can also organise fun quizzes to entertain you on longer journeys.
After trialling its ChatGPT functionality during a pilot phase conducted earlier in 2024, in which more than 10,000 customers were involved, the rollout begins in the brand’s main European markets: Germany, Austria, Spain, France, Italy, Portugal and the UK. Denmark, Ireland, Norway, Sweden, Switzerland, Belgium, Luxembourg, Netherlands, Poland and the Czech Republic will follow by the end of July.
The new service uses version 3.5 of ChatGPT that references data dated January 2022, so has no knowledge of events and data after that date.
International News
Peugeot debuts ChatGPT across model range
The AI chatbot can answer questions and host fun quizzes on long car journeys
French manufacturer Peugeot has announced it is making the artificial intelligence (AI) chatbot ChatGPT standard across its entire range of cars. Integrated through the brand's i-Cockpit infotainment systems, and activated via the voice assistant “OK Peugot”, ChatGPT answers all your questions.
The AI, created by OpenAI and released on November 30 2022, will be available for both new vehicles and existing Peugeot customers, delivered over the air with no need to visit a dealer.
In the meantime, SA customers will not benefit from this nifty feature. Stellantis SA says it had yet to offer live services to local customers but it mentioned it was working on a solution that should come on stream in 2025.
ChatGPT is capable of answering a wide array of complex questions and has the ability to follow a conversation. For example, says Peugeot, if you arrive in a city, you can ask it to tell you which monuments to visit, and it will tell you the history of these places, and, if you wish, guide you to any venue using the car’s navigation system. It can also organise fun quizzes to entertain you on longer journeys.
After trialling its ChatGPT functionality during a pilot phase conducted earlier in 2024, in which more than 10,000 customers were involved, the rollout begins in the brand’s main European markets: Germany, Austria, Spain, France, Italy, Portugal and the UK. Denmark, Ireland, Norway, Sweden, Switzerland, Belgium, Luxembourg, Netherlands, Poland and the Czech Republic will follow by the end of July.
The new service uses version 3.5 of ChatGPT that references data dated January 2022, so has no knowledge of events and data after that date.
Volkswagen Golf GTI now packs 195kW, plus ChatGPT intelligence
Say hello to the AI car salesperson
How to protect yourself from road spiking
Potent new Land Rover Defender Octa will cost you R3.5m
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.