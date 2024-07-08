Life / Motoring

International News

Peugeot debuts ChatGPT across model range

The AI chatbot can answer questions and host fun quizzes on long car journeys

08 July 2024 - 12:22
by Motor News Reporter
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Peugeot cars will now be sold integrated with ChatGPT functionality but not in SA. Picture: SUPPLIED
Peugeot cars will now be sold integrated with ChatGPT functionality but not in SA. Picture: SUPPLIED

French manufacturer Peugeot has announced it is making the artificial intelligence (AI) chatbot ChatGPT standard across its entire range of cars. Integrated through the brand's i-Cockpit infotainment systems, and activated via the voice assistant “OK Peugot”, ChatGPT answers all your questions.

The AI, created by OpenAI and released on November 30 2022, will be available for both new vehicles and existing Peugeot customers, delivered over the air with no need to visit a dealer.

In the meantime, SA customers will not benefit from this nifty feature. Stellantis SA says it had yet to offer live services to local customers but it mentioned it was working on a solution that should come on stream in 2025.

ChatGPT is capable of answering a wide array of complex questions and has the ability to follow a conversation. For example, says Peugeot, if you arrive in a city, you can ask it to tell you which monuments to visit, and it will tell you the history of these places, and, if you wish, guide you to any venue using the car’s navigation system. It can also organise fun quizzes to entertain you on longer journeys.

After trialling its ChatGPT functionality during a pilot phase conducted earlier in 2024, in which more than 10,000 customers were involved, the rollout begins in the brand’s main European markets: Germany, Austria, Spain, France, Italy, Portugal and the UK. Denmark, Ireland, Norway, Sweden, Switzerland, Belgium, Luxembourg, Netherlands, Poland and the Czech Republic will follow by the end of July.

The new service uses version 3.5 of ChatGPT that references data dated January 2022, so has no knowledge of events and data after that date.

Volkswagen Golf GTI now packs 195kW, plus ChatGPT intelligence

The hot hatch mid-life update brings a power upgrade and modern innovations
Life
1 month ago

Say hello to the AI car salesperson

By 2025 artificial intelligence will sell cars as effectively as a human, says Phyron
Life
11 months ago

How to protect yourself from road spiking

Cartrack has advice on how to escape unharmed as road spiking becomes more prevalent
Life
3 days ago

Potent new Land Rover Defender Octa will cost you R3.5m

It is the most extreme and most powerful Defender yet, with 467kW
Life
4 days ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

All the news CTA

Most Read

1.
How to protect yourself from road spiking
Life / Motoring
2.
Top ten SUV ‘Powerhouses’ on sale in SA
Life / Motoring
3.
Conscription leaves no safe place for women and ...
Life
4.
REVIEW: New BMW X2 has more pizazz and ...
Life / Motoring
5.
Pictures taken after Michael Schumacher’s ...
Life / Motoring

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.