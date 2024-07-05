Life / Motoring

MOTORSPORT

Rumours grow about Lewis Hamilton buying Gresini MotoGP team

‘I’ve always loved MotoGP. I’m interested in the potential growth of the sport,’ Hamilton says

05 July 2024 - 10:17
by Alan Baldwin
Reports in European media have suggested Hamilton is looking to invest in MotoGP. Picture: REUTERS
Lewis Hamilton said anything was possible in response to speculation linking the seven-times Formula One world champion and keen motorcycle rider to a purchase of Italy’s Gresini MotoGP team.

Formula One and MotoGP are set for common ownership after US-based Liberty Media, which hold F1’s commercial rights, announced a takeover of MotoGP’s parent company, Dorna, last April.

Reports in Italian and British media have suggested Hamilton, who took part in a sponsor-organised swap of machines for a day with MotoGP great Valentino Rossi in 2019, was looking to invest.

“I’ve always loved MotoGP. I’m interested in the potential growth of the sport, but I haven’t looked that far into it just yet,” Hamilton said at the British Grand Prix when asked specifically if he was interested in buying Gresini.

“But anything’s possible. I’m definitely interested in, as I said before, about equity and already with the (Denver) Broncos, it was already a first step in team ownership.

“And so, yeah, I think over the next five to 10 years, there’ll be hopefully more. We’ll see where.”

Six times MotoGP world champion Marc Marquez is racing for Gresini but is moving to Ducati next season. Picture: REUTERS
Hamilton joined the ownership of the National Football League's Denver Broncos in August 2022.

The Briton said that same year that he wanted to get more involved in sports teams to boost black ownership and black equity in sport.

Also in 2022 he was involved in a failed bid for Premier League side Chelsea.

Gresini use Ducati bikes and are run by Nadia Padovani, the widow of founder Fausto Gresini, who died in 2021 and whose Faenza-based team entered MotoGP in 2002.

Six times MotoGP world champion Marc Marquez is racing for them this season.

Reuters

Bagnaia wins Dutch MotoGP ahead of Martin

SA’s Brad Binder is seventh after Acosta crashes on last lap
Life
4 days ago

Hamilton has no second thoughts about Ferrari move

Hamilton ends F1 podium drought with third in Spain but has no regrets about leaving Mercedes
Life
1 week ago

Gayton McKenzie aims to make car spinning a huge SA sport

The PA leader wanted the home affairs and police ministries, but he said he made a request for the sports portfolio to the ANC off the record
National
3 days ago
