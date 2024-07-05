Reports in European media have suggested Hamilton is looking to invest in MotoGP.
Picture: REUTERS
Lewis Hamilton said anything was possible in response to speculation linking the seven-times Formula One world champion and keen motorcycle rider to a purchase of Italy’s Gresini MotoGP team.
Formula One and MotoGP are set for common ownership after US-based Liberty Media, which hold F1’s commercial rights, announced a takeover of MotoGP’s parent company, Dorna, last April.
Reports in Italian and British media have suggested Hamilton, who took part in a sponsor-organised swap of machines for a day with MotoGP great Valentino Rossi in 2019, was looking to invest.
“I’ve always loved MotoGP. I’m interested in the potential growth of the sport, but I haven’t looked that far into it just yet,” Hamilton said at the British Grand Prix when asked specifically if he was interested in buying Gresini.
“But anything’s possible. I’m definitely interested in, as I said before, about equity and already with the (Denver) Broncos, it was already a first step in team ownership.
“And so, yeah, I think over the next five to 10 years, there’ll be hopefully more. We’ll see where.”
Six times MotoGP world champion Marc Marquez is racing for Gresini but is moving to Ducati next season.
Picture: REUTERS
Hamilton joined the ownership of the National Football League's Denver Broncos in August 2022.
The Briton said that same year that he wanted to get more involved in sports teams to boost black ownership and black equity in sport.
Also in 2022 he was involved in a failed bid for Premier League side Chelsea.
Gresini use Ducati bikes and are run by Nadia Padovani, the widow of founder Fausto Gresini, who died in 2021 and whose Faenza-based team entered MotoGP in 2002.
Six times MotoGP world champion Marc Marquez is racing for them this season.
MOTORSPORT
Rumours grow about Lewis Hamilton buying Gresini MotoGP team
‘I’ve always loved MotoGP. I’m interested in the potential growth of the sport,’ Hamilton says
Lewis Hamilton said anything was possible in response to speculation linking the seven-times Formula One world champion and keen motorcycle rider to a purchase of Italy’s Gresini MotoGP team.
Formula One and MotoGP are set for common ownership after US-based Liberty Media, which hold F1’s commercial rights, announced a takeover of MotoGP’s parent company, Dorna, last April.
Reports in Italian and British media have suggested Hamilton, who took part in a sponsor-organised swap of machines for a day with MotoGP great Valentino Rossi in 2019, was looking to invest.
“I’ve always loved MotoGP. I’m interested in the potential growth of the sport, but I haven’t looked that far into it just yet,” Hamilton said at the British Grand Prix when asked specifically if he was interested in buying Gresini.
“But anything’s possible. I’m definitely interested in, as I said before, about equity and already with the (Denver) Broncos, it was already a first step in team ownership.
“And so, yeah, I think over the next five to 10 years, there’ll be hopefully more. We’ll see where.”
Hamilton joined the ownership of the National Football League's Denver Broncos in August 2022.
The Briton said that same year that he wanted to get more involved in sports teams to boost black ownership and black equity in sport.
Also in 2022 he was involved in a failed bid for Premier League side Chelsea.
Gresini use Ducati bikes and are run by Nadia Padovani, the widow of founder Fausto Gresini, who died in 2021 and whose Faenza-based team entered MotoGP in 2002.
Six times MotoGP world champion Marc Marquez is racing for them this season.
Reuters
Bagnaia wins Dutch MotoGP ahead of Martin
Hamilton has no second thoughts about Ferrari move
Gayton McKenzie aims to make car spinning a huge SA sport
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Related Articles
Verstappen beats Norris to continue reign in Spain
Verstappen back atop the podium with Canadian victory
Verstappen needs to end his ‘M’ sequence in Montreal
Ferrari’s Leclerc ends Monaco jinx with maiden home win
Is this the year Leclerc gets to end his Monaco jinx?
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.