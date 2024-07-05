Lewis Hamiltonn driving the (44) Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team Mercedes W11 on track during qualifying for the F1 Grand Prix of Great Britain at Silverstone, August 1 2020 in Northampton, England. File picture: GETTY IMAGES/BRYN LENNON.
Sunday’s race will be the 75th British Grand Prix since the championship started in 1950, and is the fifth longest track on the calendar.
Britain has three drivers on the grid, all now race winners — Mercedes’ Lewis Hamilton and George Russell and McLaren’s Lando Norris. The race is also a home one for a majority of teams.
Hamilton has won a record eight times. He shares the F1 record with Michael Schumacher (eight at the French Grand Prix).
The Mercedes driver has been on pole seven times at Silverstone and on the podium 13 times. No driver has been on the podium more at a home race.
Every winner has started from fourth or higher since 2000 and Mercedes have won eight of the last 11.
Four current drivers have won the British Grand Prix at Silverstone: Hamilton (2008, 2014, 2015, 2016, 2017, 2019, 2020, 2021), Fernando Alonso (2006, 2011), Carlos Sainz (2022) and Verstappen (2023).
Verstappen also won what was designated the 70th anniversary race at the circuit in 2020 during the COVID-19 pandemic, the first time Silverstone hosted two rounds in a single season.
With Italy, Britain is one of two ever-present races on the calendar. This year's will be the 58th held at Silverstone.
Ferrari have won the British GP 18 times.
Specifications
Lap distance: 5.891km. Total distance: 306.198km (52 laps)
2023 pole position: Max Verstappen (Netherlands) Red Bull, 1 minute 26.720 seconds.
2023 race winner: Verstappen
Race lap record: Verstappen, 1:27.097 (Red Bull, 2020)
Formula One statistics for the British Grand Prix this weekend
The 12th round of the 24-race championship is a special place for many teams
Specifications
Lap distance: 5.891km. Total distance: 306.198km (52 laps)
2023 pole position: Max Verstappen (Netherlands) Red Bull, 1 minute 26.720 seconds.
2023 race winner: Verstappen
Race lap record: Verstappen, 1:27.097 (Red Bull, 2020)
Start time: 2pm GMT
