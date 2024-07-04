Life / Motoring

NEW MODELS

Works E is first electric MINI to wear the JCW badge

MINI John Cooper Works E will make its debut at next week's Goodwood Festival of Speed

04 July 2024 - 10:08
by Motoring Staff
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
The first electric MINI to wear the John Cooper Works badge, this racy newcomer features a striking exterior design and an advanced electric powertrain tuned to deliver significant driving thrills.
The first electric MINI to wear the John Cooper Works badge, this racy newcomer features a striking exterior design and an advanced electric powertrain tuned to deliver significant driving thrills.
Image: Supplied

MINI has confirmed that a prototype version of its upcoming John Cooper Works E will be in action at next week’s Goodwood Festival of Speed.

The first electric MINI to wear the John Cooper Works badge, this racy newcomer features a striking exterior design and an advanced electric powertrain tuned to deliver significant driving thrills. 

All set to tackle the 1.86km hill climb course, the prototype wears a bespoke camouflage livery created by the MINI design team. Inspired by the classic red and white colour schemes used by motorsport Minis campaigned in the 1960s, this design is complemented by a distinctive “37” logo; a nod to the Mini Cooper S that won the 1964 Monte Carlo Rally.

Though more in-depth technical details will be unveiled during the festival, it is thought the John Cooper Works E will employ a front-wheel drive layout with a single motor offering performance similar to that of its combustion-powered counterpart. Expect it, then, to easily trump the Cooper SE's 0-100 km/h time of 6.7 seconds. 

The Goodwood Festival of Speed is held over four days from July 11 to 14.

First drive: Upsized MINI Countryman goes on sale in SA

The latest family MINI is larger and more refined but hasn’t lost its sense of fun
Life
3 weeks ago

Electric MINI threatened with maximum EU tariff

The measure is a potential terminal blow for the mid-range car’s sales prospects
Life
2 weeks ago

A sub-R400,000 electric car is coming to SA

Pretoria-based Enviro Automotive will launch an electric car priced below R400,000 in South Africa in the last quarter of this year.
Life
1 month ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

All the news CTA

Most Read

1.
Pictures taken after Michael Schumacher’s ...
Life / Motoring
2.
REVIEW: New BMW X2 has more pizazz and ...
Life / Motoring
3.
How Boeing’s Starliner can bring its astronauts ...
Life
4.
Potent new Land Rover Defender Octa will cost you ...
Life / Motoring
5.
MICHAEL FRIDJHON: Rock stars and their singular ...
Life

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.