Top ten SUV ‘Powerhouses’ on sale in SA

The electric Lotus Eletre R is the juggernaut of power SUVs with 675kW on tap. Picture: SUPPLIED
The automotive industry refers to these behemoths as super SUVs. The description is appropriate when considering the output numbers, with most still motivated by conventional, big capacity petrol engines for bespoke applications and sensations of speed or comfort. Electricity has begun infiltrating the niche, though.
If you seek the ultimate performance giant, these are 10 of the most formidable that money can buy in SA, starting with the most powerful.
Lotus Eletre R
Rejuvenated British brand Lotus has set the cat among the pigeons with its Eletre R, the juggernaut of the all-electric SUV range. It outputs a brutish 675kW and 985Nm from twin-electric motors and acceleration from 0-100km/h is in 2.9 secs, making it the fastest accelerating electric SUV in the world right now. But it doesn’t boast the fastest of top ends, topping out at a tame 265km/h. It’s yours for R4.5m.
Lamborghini Urus SE. Picture: SUPPLIED
Lamborghini Urus SE
The new Lamborghini Urus SE is the official replacement of the Urus Performante model with more power from a 4.0lbiturbo V8 hybrid engine. Outputs are 588kW and 950Nm of torque. Acceleration from 0 to 100km/h takes 3.4 secs and it can drive 60km in silent electric mode. SA pricing is out and it’ll cost you R4.9m.
The Label Red is the more muscular and extravagant version of BMW’s XM plug-in hybrid SUV. Picture: SUPPLIED
BMW XM Label Red
The first SUV from the BMW M division blends a hybrid drivetrain consisting of a 4.4l petrol V8 with an electric motor. Oddball looks aside, the ultra-rare XM Red Label is the range-topping athlete with 550kW and 1,000Nm outputs. The sprint from 0-100km/h takes 3.8 secs with a 290km/h top speed. Five units out of a global allocation of 500 have been delivered to local owners and it costs R4.2m when new.
The Porsche Cayenne Turbo e-hybrid may look demure in this company but it kicks out a hairy 544kW and runs to more than 290km/h. Picture: SUPPLIED
Porsche Cayenne Turbo e-hybrid
The Porsche Cayenne was built as a family SUV for the school-run, driving off-road and carving up curves like a pro. The new Turbo models use the 4.0l biturbo V8 engine but now coupled with an electric motor as frugality and decarbonisation efforts. It kicks out 544kW and 950Nm and accelerates from 0-100km/h in 3.7 secs. It will also hit 295km/h in high gear and costs R3.6m.
The all-wheel drive Purosangue is Ferrari’s all-weather family car. Picture: DENIS DROPPA
Ferrari Purosangue
Italian marque Ferrari ensured its performance pedigree was in place when launching its first SUV. The family-friendlier Purosangue is powered by a naturally-aspirated 6.5l V12 with 533kW and 716Nm on tap. Performance is 3.3 secs to 100km/h and a top speed of 310km/h. Pricing starts from R9.8m in SA.
Bold new colours and a redesigned interior lead the 2024 upgrades in the Aston Martin DBX707. Picture: SUPPLIED
Aston Martin DBX707
Aston Martin entered its SUV era five years ago and, with the DBX707, immediately trumped everyone with a 520kW and 900Nm AMG-sourced biturbo 4.0l V8 engine. It sprints from 0-100km/h in 3.3 secs with a 310km/h top speed. Times have changed but the British SUV remains a visceral choice in the sector that will command R6.5m when the updated model arrives later in 2024.
The Porsche Cayenne coupe Turbo GT handles road and track with ease. Picture: SUPPLIED
Porsche Cayenne Turbo GT
The Porsche Cayenne Turbo GT specification is exclusive to the Cayenne coupe body style. The SUV has carved a reputation of being happy to oblige owners on both road and track. It’s powered by a 4.0l biturbo V8 producing 485kW and 850Nm for a 3.3 secs 0-100km/h sprint and 305km/h top speed. It costs R4.4m in SA.
The new Defender Octa is the latest addition to the niche and mixes high speeds with genuine off-road ability. Picture: SUPPLIED
Defender Octa
The new Defender Octa launched made the cut and shoved another contender out. Based on the 110 model, it’s powered by a 467kW and 800Nm producing biturbo 4.4l V8 engine with a mild-hybrid system. Top speed is 250km/h and the dash from 0-100km/h takes 3.8 secs, making it the fastest Defender model yet produced by the company, and retaining the legendary farming and off-road grit. The model that will be available in limited numbers is priced form R3.5m.
The Mercedes-Benz pair has V8 motors made more efficient by hybrid technology. Picture: SUPPLIED
Mercedes-AMG GLE63 S 4Matic+
The originator of the super SUV with the ML55 in 1997 now also has a coupe derivative. The top models are powered by high-performance hybrids and using the 4.0l biturbo V8 with an electric motor. Outputs are 466kW and 850Nm and both can accelerate from 0-100km/h in 3.9 secs and run out of steam at 280km/h. Price is R3.6m.
The Rolls-Royce Cullinan Black Badge. Picture: SUPPLIED
Rolls-Royce Cullinan Black Badge
Rolls-Royce uses big power for effortless progression. The Cullinan Black Badge, which channels a more youthful and speedy zeitgeist, uses a 6.6l twin-turbo V12 with 442kW and 900Nm on tap. Performance is more laid-back with a 5.2 sec sprint to 100km/h and a top speed limited to 250km/h. If you want one, it’s yours for a cool R17m.
Feature
Top ten SUV ‘Powerhouses’ on sale in SA
The exalted collection has stalwarts, new age protagonists and now a farmer’s delight
