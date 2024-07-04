Boatica returns to V&A Waterfront in October

The marine product and lifestyle boatica exhibition is a highlight event for water and boating aficionados. Picture: SUPPLIED
Cape Town will once more host boatica, the international nautical lifestyle exhibition. The event returns to the V&A Waterfront from October 25 -27.
The 2024 edition boasts a range of activities including product launches with more than 80 exhibitors of a diverse range of vessels, from powerboats to large luxury catamarans. Demonstrations form part of activities, as well as water sports, electronic gadgets, equipment and informative talks.
In partnership with the City of Cape Town for a three-year collaboration, this event is a platform for boat builders. There is an appetite for Cape-made boats with local manufacturers processing orders and contracting with international organisations such as the New Zealand Navy, the UN and SpaceX, say the organisers.
“The SA leisure boatbuilding industry contributes an estimated R3.2bn to the SA economy every year, and the blue economy a further R2bn,” says Bruce Tedder, chair of the SA Boatbuilders Export Council.
“Boatica Cape Town plays a pivotal role in promoting SA’s boatbuilding industry on the global stage, making it an integral partner to the industry. We anticipate an exceptional show this year,” he added.
There is a huge appetite for Cape-made boats with local manufacturers processing orders and contracting with major international organisations. Picture: SUPPLIED
Alderman James Vos, Cape Town’s mayoral committee member for economic growth and development, said: “Our sponsorship of boatica stems from our commitment to foster economic growth via high growth industries such as the ocean economy which is rich in a variety of job and investment opportunities. With boatica, we are showcasing Cape Town as a premier destination for maritime activities.”
Registration is open with a limited time offer of 2-for-1 tickets for any day admission. Friday, the opening day of the show, hosts the Trade Day, providing sector stakeholders as well as the media with an opportunity to dive into the blue economy and connect with the boatbuilding industry.
NEWS
Boatica returns to V&A Waterfront in October
The international boating exhibition will use Cape Town to showcase new wares
For more information and ticket purchases, visit www.boatshow.co.za.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.