INTERNATIONAL LAUNCH
Potent new Land Rover Defender Octa will cost you R3.5m
It is the most extreme and most powerful Defender yet, with 467kW of power
03 July 2024 - 14:56
Land Rover has unveiled its new Defender Octa. Combining proven off-road prowess with straight-line performance that can rival — or even eclipse — most modern sports cars, this new flagship offering takes the nameplate to a new level of desirability.
It is an imposing beast in the metal, with unique extended arches shrouding lightweight alloy wheels up to 22 inches. Those seeking to trade a bit of speed for improved bundu-bashing ability can opt for smaller 20-inch forged alloy wheels with a choice of all-terrain or optional specially developed Goodyear advanced all-terrain tyres...
