The Classic Car Show gears up for two-day exhibition in Joburg

The German vs Japan car show is an attraction. Picture: SUPPLIED
With the 2024 edition of the Classic Car Show due to be held this weekend at the Nasrec Expo Centre in Johannesburg, the organisers have announced it’ll be a two-day event running on Saturday and Sunday.
“The record crowds that we attracted at last year’s event has resulted in our expansion to a two-day weekend event,” says show organiser and founder Paulo Calisto. “A two-day show is the obvious next step.”
Owners of classic cars will be able to show off their machines on both days of the event.
“We have decided to remain with the arrive-and-show format for traditional classics. The owners of these cars, which are 40 years old and more, are comfortable with the drive-and-arrive format. The traditional classics will be displayed between Gate 5 and Hall 5.”
The Classic Car Show is known for the top-level American cars it has attracted each year since 2012. American cars from the fins-and-flash era of the 1950s and the muscle cars of the 1960s will once again form the core of the classic display area. This year Ford Mustang celebrates its 60th anniversary.
The German vs Japan car show will be under cover in Hall 5. It will include more modern classics from Volkswagen, Toyota and Honda. A big attraction will be the limbo competition, where cars from both countries will compete to drive beneath a carefully calibrated adjustable boom to determine which car has the lowest ride height.
On the Sunday, there will be a special German vs Jap dyno competition to discover which modified car produces the most power, and figures of 400kW-plus are expected from the top contenders.
All manner of classic cars will be on show at the car show at the Nasrec expo grounds this weekend. Picture: SUPPLIED
Tickets for the event, which include the German vs Japan show, are available through Computicket at R100 for adults and R30 for children under 12. Tickets will be valid for one day only, so show-goers will have to specify which day they will be attending.
Local News
The Classic Car Show gears up for two-day exhibition in Joburg
For the first time the show will be held on Saturday and Sunday
