Maserati hits the water with luxury all-electric powerboat

02 July 2024 - 22:23
by Motoring Staff
The Tridente has a peak power of 447kW. Picture: SUPPLIED
Maserati has collaborated with Vita Power to launch the Tridente, an all-electric powerboat, as part of its electrification strategy.

Vita Power, a marine technology company, focuses on reducing environmental impact through electric propulsion systems and electric boats, supported by a marine fast charging infrastructure.

The Tridente is a 10.5m powerboat designed for lake and coastal cruising. It has a peak power of 447kW and a battery capacity of 252kWh, allowing for a claimed cruising speed of 25 knots (46km/h) and a top speed of 40 knots (74km/h). It can recharge in under an hour.

Maserati said the powerboat accommodates up to 10 people, including the driver. The cockpit can be configured for dining or acceleration. There is a sundeck with a bathing area, shower and ladder for swimming. An enclosed cabin includes a day berth and toilet.

The Tridente is made of lightweight carbon fibre and constructed by Hodgdon Yachts, a US boatbuilder from Maine with more than 200 years’ experience.

These were SA’s best-selling cars in a quiet June

Affordability and uncertainty over the new cabinet were the biggest factors choking sales
Life
15 hours ago

Study finds self-driving cars are mostly safer than humans

University of Central Florida finds self-driving cars were involved in fewer accidents than humans
Life
13 hours ago

REVIEW: New BMW X2 has more pizazz and practicality

M35i xDrive crossover arrives with better space and an amped-up persona
Life
1 day ago
