WATCH: Tesla attacks its ‘unbreakable’ Cybertruck again

"Other trucks look badass, Cybertruck actually is," Tesla CEO Elon Musk tweeted in a video on Monday.
Picture: REUTERS
Tesla owner Elon Musk took to his X platform on Monday to showcase the toughness of the Cybertruck.
In the video people hit and throw an assortment of things at the electric bakkie including a baseball bat, electric saw and a large hammer. A few shots are also fired at it from hand gun.
Musk said in 2023 that the standard Cybertruck wouldn’t have bulletproof glass, but that the stainless steel doors would be thick enough to stop a bullet.
In the latest post from X’s eccentric owner, Musk says: “Other trucks look badass, Cybertruck actually is.”
In 2019, when unveiling the Tesla Cybertruck concept vehicle in Los Angeles, the US, he had an embarrassing moment when the supposedly unbreakable armour-grade glass broke during a demonstration.
Musk later explained the two windows that shattered when Cybertruck designerFranz von Holzhausenthrew a metal ball at them were damaged because in an earlier demonstration the door had been hit with a sledgehammer, which cracked the base of the glass.
The latest video certainly backs up some of the company's claims when it comes to Cybertruck hardiness but we couldn't help but notice the assailants stayed clear of the windows.
Tesla recently had to recall 11,688 Cybertrucks as a failure of the windscreen wiper could reduce visibility, increasing the risk of a crash, the US National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) said, and in April nearly 4,000 Cybertrucks were recalled to fix an accelerator pedal pad that could come loose and get lodged in the interior trim.
