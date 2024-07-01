ROAD TEST
REVIEW: New BMW X2 has more pizazz and practicality
M35i xDrive crossover arrives with better space and an amped-up persona
01 July 2024 - 18:45
The previous BMW X2 was a little meh in terms of styling and personality, but the second-generation sports activity coupe has distinctly more styling flair and a more aspirational feel.
The new X2 stands out more as a sportier alternative to the X1 SUV with a sloping roofline similar to the X6, striking LED headlights and a hexagonal kidney grille that is supersized to BMW’s latest design protocol and optionally illuminated. ..
