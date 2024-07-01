Movers & Shakers
Paul Turnbull takes over as Kia SA CEO from Gary Scott
Turnbull comes from an extensive retail background
01 July 2024 - 10:14
Kia SA has appointed Paul Turnbull, formerly of sister brand Hyundai Automotive SA, its new CEO.
Motus Holdings CEO Osman Arbee said Turnbull succeeded Gary Scott, who has held the position of CEO at Kia since 2017 and who has been appointed chief digital officer of Motus Holdings...
