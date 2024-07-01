The complete roll-out along the N3 is targeted to be completed by December 2024.
Picture: SUPPLIED
Feedback from the contactless payment system piloted at toll plazas on the N3 has been highly positive, and the system will be rolled out to other toll plazas over the next 12 months, FNB says.
In November 2023 the bank introduced the tap payment system in partnership with Visa and the N3 Toll Concession (N3TC) as a quick, secure and convenient way to pay, rather than swiping or inserting a card. The devices, usable by all card holders and not just FNB clients, help reduce motorists’ time spent at toll booths, and combat fraud and nonpayment.
FNB said more than 50% of card payments made by its customers were contactless, while chip-and-pin payments, which require a customer to insert their card into the point-of-sale device, continue to decline.
The bank said contactless payments provided a higher level of security as they used short-range wireless communication technology, which is less vulnerable to fraud than traditional “contact” driven payment methods
The system has been successfully piloted and a gradual switch-on still under way, said FNB Transact Pillar CEO Daniel Kaan.
“The complete roll-out along the N3 is scheduled from August and is targeted to be completed by December. Over 80 lanes are ready to be switched on from August to December 2024 on the N3TC route between Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal at De Hoek, Wilge, Tugela, Mooi River plazas and the on and off ramps,” he said.
“An additional 81 lanes have the tap payment terminals installed along the N4 route between Pretoria and Mozambique at Diamond Hill, Middleburg, Machado, Nkomazi plazas as well as the on and off ramps.”
FNB will continue with more rollouts at Chapman’s Peak in Cape Town and other toll plazas.
NEWS
FNB to introduce tap payments at more toll plazas
The devices help cut the time spent at toll booths by motorists, and aim to combat fraud
Feedback from the contactless payment system piloted at toll plazas on the N3 has been highly positive, and the system will be rolled out to other toll plazas over the next 12 months, FNB says.
In November 2023 the bank introduced the tap payment system in partnership with Visa and the N3 Toll Concession (N3TC) as a quick, secure and convenient way to pay, rather than swiping or inserting a card. The devices, usable by all card holders and not just FNB clients, help reduce motorists’ time spent at toll booths, and combat fraud and nonpayment.
FNB said more than 50% of card payments made by its customers were contactless, while chip-and-pin payments, which require a customer to insert their card into the point-of-sale device, continue to decline.
The bank said contactless payments provided a higher level of security as they used short-range wireless communication technology, which is less vulnerable to fraud than traditional “contact” driven payment methods
The system has been successfully piloted and a gradual switch-on still under way, said FNB Transact Pillar CEO Daniel Kaan.
“The complete roll-out along the N3 is scheduled from August and is targeted to be completed by December. Over 80 lanes are ready to be switched on from August to December 2024 on the N3TC route between Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal at De Hoek, Wilge, Tugela, Mooi River plazas and the on and off ramps,” he said.
“An additional 81 lanes have the tap payment terminals installed along the N4 route between Pretoria and Mozambique at Diamond Hill, Middleburg, Machado, Nkomazi plazas as well as the on and off ramps.”
FNB will continue with more rollouts at Chapman’s Peak in Cape Town and other toll plazas.
FNB cuts car licence renewal fee to R69
SA drivers to get smart licence card ‘soon’
E-tolls are gone but debts are not scrapped
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Related Articles
Porsche is top premium brand in JD Power quality survey
Kim’s car from Putin has ‘undesirable’ South Korean parts
Toyota Hilux Raider given hybrid power and a facelift
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.