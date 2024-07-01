Bagnaia (pictured) closed the championship gap to Martin to ten points.
Picture: REUTERS
Double MotoGP champion Francesco Bagnaia of Ducati led from the start to the chequered flag to win the Dutch MotoGP and complete a weekend double, while championship leader Jorge Martin came second on Sunday.
Having dominated the qualifying sessions at TT Assen and winning Saturday’s half-distance sprint race, reigning MotoGP champion Bagnaia led from start to finish despite Martin’s best efforts.
Martin had been handed a three-place grid penalty for impeding Raul Fernandez in qualifying and started fifth instead of second. Enea Bastianini won a multi-rider battle for third to complete an all-Ducati podium.
Bagnaia, on 190 points, closed the championship gap to Martin (200 points).
Six-time champion Marc Marquez finished fourth on a Gresini Ducati but dropped to 10th after being handed a 16-second tyre pressure penalty. It elevated Fabio Di Giannantonio (VR46 Racing Team) to fourth place ahead of Maverick Viñales (Aprilia).
SA’s Brad Binder (KTM) inherited sixth after Pedro Acosta (GasGas Tech 3) crashed on the final lap.
MOTORSPORT
Bagnaia wins Dutch MotoGP ahead of Martin
SA’s Brad Binder is sixth after Acosta crashes on last lap
With Reuters
