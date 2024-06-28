MOTORSPORT
KTM works to improve Brad Binder’s bike for Assen MotoGP
Binder will be joined by rookie superstar Pedro Acosta at the factory KTM team next season
28 June 2024 - 11:30
After a month-long break, MotoGP moves to the Netherlands for the Assen TT this weekend after a flurry of rider swaps for next season.
After the last round in Mugello, Italy on June 2, the biggest announcement was that six-time MotoGP champion Marc Marquez would move from Ducati’s satellite Gresini team to Ducati’s factory team in 2025. The 31-year-old Spaniard, who also won 125cc and Moto2 world championships, is third in the standings and has signed with Ducati on a two-year deal from 2025...
