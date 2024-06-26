LONG TERM FLEET
Ford Ranger Tremor a formidable all-rounder minus a few frills
A more affordable alternative to the Wildtrak X, the Tremor is priced just under the R1m mark
26 June 2024 - 09:52
Having lived with a Ford Ranger Wildtrak X for a six-month evaluation, we swapped it for the recently introduced Ranger Tremor model for an extended test.
Like the Wildtrak X, the new Tremor is an offroad-focused double cab with widened tracks and an elevated ride height, and mechanically there’s nothing to tell the two double cab models apart. They differ in luxury specification with the Wildtrak X positioned higher at a price of R1,040,600, while the Tremor is based on the mid-spec Ranger XLT and sells for R978,600...
