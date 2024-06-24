Life / Motoring

ICONS

The Ford RS200 and Mk1 Escort are reborn

Boreham Motorworks will build the venerated vehicles using Ford’s original blueprints

25 June 2024 - 09:39
by Motoring Staff
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Boreham Motorworks is tooling up to build new-old versions of the Ford Mk1 Escort (left) and RS200 rally car (right). Picture: SUPPLIED.
Boreham Motorworks is tooling up to build new-old versions of the Ford Mk1 Escort (left) and RS200 rally car (right). Picture: SUPPLIED.

Boreham Motorworks has been given the green light by Ford to produce and remaster a series of some of its most historically significant road, race and rally icons.

The UK firm announced on Monday it will be starting with a redux of the revered RS200 rally car that competed in the sport's fearsome Group B era of the 1980s. Built to take on the Audi Quattro Sport S1 and piloted by the likes of Stig Blomqvist and Kalle Grundel, the RS200 boasted a mid-engine layout, advanced four-wheel-drive system and a lightweight composite body. Power came from a Ford-Cosworth BDT engine making up to 336kW. 

Hot on this monster’s heels will be a recreation of the classic Ford Mk1 Escort, a car that enjoyed much motorsport success in the late 1960s and early 1970s. Boreham Motorworks said it would build those “period-sympathetic” vehicles using Ford’s original blueprints.

Production of the RS200 and Mk1 Escort will be strictly limited and pricing is yet to be announced (don’t expect either to come cheap). Those with deep enough pockets will also receive an exclusive Boreham High Performance Club membership that promises to immerse like-minded individuals in “spectacular driving experiences globally”.  

Boreham Motorworks said it had plans to build at least another five iconic Ford vehicles down the line. Fortunately there’s lots in the Blue Oval’s back-catalogue to choose from.

FIRST DRIVE: Upsized Ford Transit Custom is a smooth operator

With its improved cargo capacity, the blue-oval van is more hi-tech and refined
Life
16 hours ago

Tesla shareholders approve Elon Musk’s $56bn pay package

Tesla’s shares have tumbled 27% in 2024, and its market value has more than halved to $582bn from its high in November 2021
Life
1 week ago

Armoured cars go on show at Securex 2024

The security expo brings suppliers of protective, fire and alarm systems under one roof
Life
1 week ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
All the news CTA

Most Read

1.
BIG READ: Economic cues for SA from Uzbekistan
Life
2.
FIRST DRIVE: Stylish new Haval Jolion Pro
Life / Motoring
3.
Innovative financing could rev up SA car sales, ...
Life / Motoring
4.
Electric BMW M3 ‘will beat everything you have ...
Life / Motoring
5.
How a Mercedes Sprinter is converted into a ...
Life / Motoring

Related Articles

How a Mercedes Sprinter is converted into a motorhome

Life / Motoring

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.