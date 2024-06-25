Life / Motoring

Tesla recalls nearly 12,000 Cybertrucks

A failure of the windscreen wiper could reduce visibility, says US safety body

25 June 2024 - 11:58
by Akash Sriram
A Cybertruck on display at Tesla store in California. Picture: REUTERS
Tesla is recalling 11,688 Cybertruck electric pickup trucks as a failure of the windscreen wiper could reduce visibility, increasing the risk of a crash, the US National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) said.

The electric vehicle maker recalled nearly 4,000 Cybertrucks in April to fix an accelerator pedal pad that could come loose and get lodged in the interior trim.

“Excessive electrical current can cause the front windshield wiper motor controller to fail,” the vehicl safety regulator said in a recall acknowledgment letter on Monday.

Tesla also is recalling 11,383 Cybertruck vehicles as a trim in the trunk bed of the pickup truck could have been improperly attached, potentially becoming loose and creating a road hazard for motorists behind, a separate notice from the NHTSA said.

The company’s service team will replace the wiper motor and apply an adhesion promoter and pressure sensitive tape or replace the missing trim free of charge for affected vehicles, the letters said.

Reuters

EV car sales drop in EU as German demand slumps

Germany stopped subsidies for buying EVs in December as part of a last-minute 2024 budget deal
Life
5 days ago

Electric BMW M3 ‘will beat everything you have ever seen’

M division head Frank van Meel says a petrol-powered version will run alongside it
Life
1 day ago

BYD Dolphin launched as SA’s cheapest EV

The electric hatchback sells for under R600,000 and is full of digital treats
Life
1 week ago

Tesla’s Cybertruck divides buyers’ opinions

The bakkie has deeply disappointed some but fascinated others with its futuristic, SUV-like feel
Life
6 months ago
