Tesla recalls nearly 12,000 Cybertrucks

A Cybertruck on display at Tesla store in California.
Picture: REUTERS
Tesla is recalling 11,688 Cybertruck electric pickup trucks as a failure of the windscreen wiper could reduce visibility, increasing the risk of a crash, the US National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) said.
The electric vehicle maker recalled nearly 4,000 Cybertrucks in April to fix an accelerator pedal pad that could come loose and get lodged in the interior trim.
“Excessive electrical current can cause the front windshield wiper motor controller to fail,” the vehicl safety regulator said in a recall acknowledgment letter on Monday.
Tesla also is recalling 11,383 Cybertruck vehicles as a trim in the trunk bed of the pickup truck could have been improperly attached, potentially becoming loose and creating a road hazard for motoristsbehind, a separate notice from the NHTSA said.
The company’s service team will replace the wiper motor and apply an adhesion promoter and pressure sensitive tape or replacethe missing trimfree of charge for affected vehicles, the letters said.
