RS Q8 Performance is the most powerful petrol Audi yet

The new Audi RS Q8 Performance (left) and RS Q8 (right) are both powered by a four-litre twin-turbocharged V8 engine. Image: Supplied
If you are a fan of hugely overpowered luxury SUVs then you’ll be pleased to know Audi on Tuesday revealed its new RS Q8 and RS Q8 Performance models engineered to offer high-riding driving thrills.
Aside from their supercar-rivalling performance and enhanced dynamics, these German juggernauts charge out of the blocks with revised styling. Highlights include a new front apron with striking side air intakes and a large Singleframe radiator grille with a three-dimensional honeycomb structure.
Treated to a gloss black finish, these key visual upgrades are complemented by a new set of oval exhaust tailpipe finishers and a redesigned rear air diffuser divided down the middle by a reflector. Matrix LED headlamps are standard as are OLED tail lamps featuring five digital light signatures.
Riding on a set of standard 22-inch 10-spoke lightweight alloy wheels, the RS Q8 features exterior mirrors, front spoiler elements and a rear diffuser in black.
In the case of the more powerful RS Q8 Performance model, these elements are finished in matt grey.
Planet-sized 23-inch wheels in a 6-Y spoke design are available as an option on both models as are three new metallic paint options: Sakhir Gold, Ascari Blue and Chili Red.
The rear of both RS Q8 models features twin oval exhaust tailpipes and a restyled air diffuser. Picture: SUPPLIED
Pop its bonnet and you will find the RS Q8 is powered by the German carmaker’s 4.0l twin-turbocharged V8 petrol engine making 441kW and 800Nm of torque. Paired to an eight-speed Tiptronic transmission with faster shifting times, Audi claims it is good for 0-100km/h in 3.8 seconds and an electronically governed top speed of 250km/h. For a fee, customers can extend this to either 280km/h or a mightily impressive 305km/h.
The RS Q8 Performance uses the same powertrain albeit tuned to deliver a healthy chunk more power. With 471kW and 850Nm at its disposal, it is officially the most potent combustion model in Audi Sport GmbH’s history. Exhaling through a special lightweight exhaust system, it reduces the 0-100km/h dash down to 3.6 seconds.
Helping to keep this combustive muscle in check is a permanentquattroall-wheel drive system featuring a mechanical centre differential offering a 40:60 front-rear torque split in normal driving conditions. If slippage occurs, no more than 70% of the drive torque is applied to the front axle and up to 85% to the rear axle. According to Audi, this mode of operation results in more precise cornering, less understeering and sharper turn-in.
While both RS Q8 models feature specially tuned adaptive air suspension and all-wheel steering as standard, customers can tick the box on the optional dynamic package plus that adds 48V electromechanical active roll stabilisation, a quattrosport rear differential and a RS ceramic braking system (the latter fitted standard on the RS Q8 Performance).
The Performance model can also be had with an exclusive set of 23-inch forged alloy wheels with a 5-Y spoke design for improved brake cooling. Weighing about 20kg less than the standard 22-inch wheels, they can be shod with Pirelli P Zero 295/35 tyres.
Some of the interior upgrades include the addition of new RS design packages (red, grey or blue), a multifunction steering wheel wrapped in Alcantara and a 12.3" Audi virtual cockpit plus featuring a shift light indicator when the gearbox is set to manual mode.
Now available to order in Europe, the new Audi RS Q8 twins are expected to reach SA during the first half of 2025. Pricing will be confirmed closer to the time.
