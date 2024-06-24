Omoda introduces new C5 Style entry model in SA

The new Omoda C5 Style is the new entry model of the range.
Picture: SUPPLIED
Chinese brand and Chery subsidiary Omoda has announced a new entry-level model of the C5 crossover in SA. Priced at R359,900, the new Style derivative costs R88,000 less than the Omoda C5 1.5T Tech, the next model up in the range.
Despite slotting in at the foot of the line-up, the new C5 Style’s exterior looks like the C5 Tech. The model also debuts a new Bloodstone red paint option.
It’s powered by the same 115kW and 230Nm turbocharged 1.5l petrol engine paired with a CVT used in the rest of the line-up, except the range-topping C5 GT which has a 145kW/290kW 1.6l unit.
The C5 Style’s list of standard features includes a leather-trimmed steering wheel, front sports seats, a 10.25-inch instrument cluster, a 10.25-inch touchscreen system, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, a six-speaker sound system, reversing camera, automatic air conditioning, cruise control, automatic LED headlights and 17-inch alloy wheels.
Safety items include ABS brakes, electronic stability control, tyre-pressure monitoring, rear parking sensors, an electric parking brake, outer-rear ISOfix child-seat anchors, four airbags and seat belt reminders for both the driver and front passenger.
The C5 Style retains similar styling with a generous specifications list for its lower price. Picture: SUPPLIED
The new Omoda C5 Style comes standard with a two-year/30,000km service and five-year/150,000km warranty, and roadside assist for five years. The engine is covered by the company’s 10-year/100,000km warranty for the vehicle’s first owner.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.