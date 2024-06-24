VEHICLE SALES
Innovative financing could rev up SA car sales, says TransUnion
New financial products to underserved consumers may stimulate market growth, says TransUnion Africa CEO Lee Naik
24 June 2024 - 11:48
With SA’s car sales in the doldrums, there is an opportunity for the motor industry to offer innovative financial products to expand credit access to underserved consumers.
This is according to TransUnion, which says high interest rates and negative GDP growth have eroded both consumer and business confidence, leading many to defer vehicle purchases and other long-term financial commitments...
