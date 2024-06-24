How a Mercedes Sprinter is converted into a motorhome

At 5,932mm in length, the Sprinter offers a roomy basis for conversion into a home on wheels. Picture: SUPPLIED
With its large size the Mercedes-Benz Sprinter panel van is a favourite for motorhome conversions, for those who want to get away from the crowds without compromising on comfort.
Mercedes-Benz Vans has a network of approved VanPartners in SA that will design a custom motorhome to customers’ exact requirements. On purchasing a Sprinter, customers are put in touch with a VanPartner that meets Mercedes’ quality standards and turns the vehicle into a holiday vehicle without the factory warranty and service plan being affected.
There are a number of short- and long-wheelbase Sprinter panel vans in the line-up, but, due to its all-wheel-drive capabilities, the 319 CDI AWD Standard is a favourite for motorhome conversions as it handles various terrains and weather conditions with ease.
At 5,932mm in length and 2,361mm in height, it offers a roomy basis for conversion into a home on wheels, while the 2.0l turbodiesel engine produces 140kW of power and a hearty 450Nm of torque to haul the big vehicle.
Customers have the flexibility to fill the motorhome with the features and customisations of their choice. Picture: SUPPLIED
The AWD motorhome showcased in the images typically takes about 12-15 weeks to convert, while more basic conversions take less time, and the cost can vary significantly based on what you want to add and remove. The motorhome in the pictures comes to a cost of R700,000-R935,000 excluding VAT, on top of the Sprinter 319 CDI AWD’s base price of R1,397,242.
The motorhome was converted by CT Convert, a Cape Town-based VanPartner that equipped the Sprinter with a double bed, kitchenette, a table and bench, bathroom, insulated walls and solid wood finishes. The kitchenette has a sink with mixer, a two-plate Snappy Chef, undercounter fridge/freezer and a microwave.
The luxurious interior also has a smart projector, sound bar, coffee machine and aircon.
The converted Sprinter has two 75l tanks — one for fresh water and one for waste — an awning, tow bar, roof rack and custom rear storage. Ensuring it’s ready for rough adventure trails, it rides on Fox air suspension and high-profile 18” tyres.
The motorhome Sprinter has a double bed, kitchenette, a table and bench, bathroom, insulated walls and solid wood finishes. Picture: SUPPLIED
“When converting the Sprinter into a mobile home you have the flexibility to fill it with the features and customisations of your choice, allowing you to take the luxuries of your everyday life with you, wherever you go,” says a Mercedes-Benz Vans spokesperson.
“You can install the kitchen of your dreams, along with sleeping quarters, or Wi-Fi and a stylish office nook, to create a home away from home.”
The Sprinter range is powered by a selection of 2.0l turbo diesel engines with outputs that vary in output from 84kW/300Nm to 140kW/450Nm. Depending on model, the transmission is a six-speed manual or nine-speed automatic, with drive fed to either the rear wheels or both axles.
Prices for the 11-model Sprinter line-up range from R805,120-R1,397,242, including a two-year/unlimited distance warranty and optional service or maintenance plans.
The Sprinter comes in three sizes with lengths of 5,932mm, 6,967mm and 7,367mm. It requires a code C1 (old code 10) driver’s licence.
ADVENTURE TRAVEL
How a Mercedes Sprinter is converted into a motorhome
Mercedes-Benz Vans has a network of approved VanPartners that will design a custom motorhome
With its large size the Mercedes-Benz Sprinter panel van is a favourite for motorhome conversions, for those who want to get away from the crowds without compromising on comfort.
Mercedes-Benz Vans has a network of approved VanPartners in SA that will design a custom motorhome to customers’ exact requirements. On purchasing a Sprinter, customers are put in touch with a VanPartner that meets Mercedes’ quality standards and turns the vehicle into a holiday vehicle without the factory warranty and service plan being affected.
There are a number of short- and long-wheelbase Sprinter panel vans in the line-up, but, due to its all-wheel-drive capabilities, the 319 CDI AWD Standard is a favourite for motorhome conversions as it handles various terrains and weather conditions with ease.
At 5,932mm in length and 2,361mm in height, it offers a roomy basis for conversion into a home on wheels, while the 2.0l turbodiesel engine produces 140kW of power and a hearty 450Nm of torque to haul the big vehicle.
The AWD motorhome showcased in the images typically takes about 12-15 weeks to convert, while more basic conversions take less time, and the cost can vary significantly based on what you want to add and remove. The motorhome in the pictures comes to a cost of R700,000-R935,000 excluding VAT, on top of the Sprinter 319 CDI AWD’s base price of R1,397,242.
The motorhome was converted by CT Convert, a Cape Town-based VanPartner that equipped the Sprinter with a double bed, kitchenette, a table and bench, bathroom, insulated walls and solid wood finishes. The kitchenette has a sink with mixer, a two-plate Snappy Chef, undercounter fridge/freezer and a microwave.
The luxurious interior also has a smart projector, sound bar, coffee machine and aircon.
The converted Sprinter has two 75l tanks — one for fresh water and one for waste — an awning, tow bar, roof rack and custom rear storage. Ensuring it’s ready for rough adventure trails, it rides on Fox air suspension and high-profile 18” tyres.
“When converting the Sprinter into a mobile home you have the flexibility to fill it with the features and customisations of your choice, allowing you to take the luxuries of your everyday life with you, wherever you go,” says a Mercedes-Benz Vans spokesperson.
“You can install the kitchen of your dreams, along with sleeping quarters, or Wi-Fi and a stylish office nook, to create a home away from home.”
The Sprinter range is powered by a selection of 2.0l turbo diesel engines with outputs that vary in output from 84kW/300Nm to 140kW/450Nm. Depending on model, the transmission is a six-speed manual or nine-speed automatic, with drive fed to either the rear wheels or both axles.
Prices for the 11-model Sprinter line-up range from R805,120-R1,397,242, including a two-year/unlimited distance warranty and optional service or maintenance plans.
The Sprinter comes in three sizes with lengths of 5,932mm, 6,967mm and 7,367mm. It requires a code C1 (old code 10) driver’s licence.
Mercedes unveils Luxe Sprinter in SA
Mercedes gives the Vito a facelift and digital update
Nampo showcases new bakkies and vans
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.