Hamilton has no second thoughts about Ferrari move

Hamilton ends F1 podium drought with third in Spain but has no regrets about leaving Mercedes

24 June 2024 - 09:18
by Alan Baldwin
Hamilton said it was the best weekend he has had for a long time. Picture: REUTERS
Lewis Hamilton enjoyed a return to the Formula One podium with Mercedes on Sunday but said his best result of the season and the team’s improvement did not make him regret his decision to move to Ferrari in 2025.

The seven-times world champion finished third at Barcelona's Circuit de Catalunya, with team mate George Russell fourth, to secure his first podium since last October and a record-extending 198th of his career.

“This is the best weekend I’ve had all year, and for a long, long time, for like 15 races or something crazy,” Hamilton told reporters.

“It’s good to be back, it’s good to have battles like today, it’s good to reassert and reaffirm.”

The Briton made a great overtake on Ferrari’s Carlos Sainz, the Spaniard he will replace in 2025, and also overtook Russell.

Team boss Toto Wolff, accused earlier in June in an anonymous email of sabotaging Hamilton, said it was good to see the Briton having a great weekend.

“It has been a while that he was on the receiving end and strategy had worked against him and today that was in his favour.

“So I'm happy that we have that podium for him.”

Hamilton said he had no second thoughts about a move, announced before the start of the season, to a Ferrari with evident work to do. Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz were fifth and sixth after a double retirement in Canada.

“My job next year will be to start with the other team, and they are doing a great job. They have had a difficult couple of races but let’s not forget they had a race win in Monaco,” he added.

“I don’t know what is wrong with their car and why they are in the position they are in. But it doesn’t make me second guess my decision at all.”

Mercedes were also fast in Barcelona in 2023, with Hamilton second and Russell third behind Verstappen.

Russell secured his first podium of the 2024 season in Canada two weeks ago but he said then that third place felt like a missed opportunity after he had qualified on pole position.

Reuters

Verstappen beats Norris to continue reign in Spain

Dutch driver extends championship lead to 69 points ahead of closest rival Norris
14 hours ago

Ferrari win Le Mans 24 Hours for second year in a row

Denmark’s Nicklas Nielsen takes chequered flag ahead of a Toyota GR010 hybrid
6 days ago

Marc Marquez will switch to Ducati factory team in 2025

Six-time MotoGP champion will join the Ducati works team on a two-year deal
2 weeks ago
