Electric BMW M3 ‘will beat everything you have ever seen’

Fresh reports say all-electric BMW M3 will share architecture with the 'Neue Klasse' sedan the company will build from 2026.
Picture: SUPPLIED
The head of the BMW M division Frank van Meel recently spoke to US automotive publication Motor Trend about the new electric BMW M3 that will arrive in the next few years.
He says the battery-electric performance sedan will use four electric motors and share the BMW “Neue Klasse”sedan’s 800V electric architecture, and that “it will beat everything you have ever seen.”
According to various reports BMW’s performance icon will enter the electric age with both full-electric and petrol (possibly hybrid) power trains, and is slated for debut in 2026 or 2027.
Van Meel confirmed a combustion-powered M3 will run alongside the all-electric car but added “whether we offer both in all markets is undecided”. Given that the G80’s S58 3l twin-turbocharged straight-six has been designed to comply with Euro 7 emissions standards, there is a good chance it will still be in use come 2027.
“We have the S68 engine in theM5, which is a benchmark. We have the S58 engine in theM3andM4, which is a benchmark. And we will have our own e-motor that will be a benchmark,” said Van Meel.
It’s expected the all-wheel drive four-motor EV version will make it the fastest accelerating BMW M car to date, capable of sprinting from standstill to 100km/h in less than three seconds.
The BMW M3 nameplate range has spawned four models so far including a Touring variant. Picture: SUPPLIED
Frank Weber, head of engineering and research & development at BMW, also hinted at an output of 1,000kW for the electric M3, with Van Meel adding that the quad-motor concept will control the chassis and drivetrain with one central logic that allows precise control of the torque at each wheel to create a hyper-fast performance car.
Handling is expected to be neutral, linear and predictable. Reports also suggest the company is looking to develop a less powerful, two-motor and rear wheel drive alternative.
