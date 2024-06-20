In a new docuseries BUGATTI invites the world to explore the journey behind its exciting next era with visionary leader, Mate Rimac, at the helm.
The countdown has begun to the premier of an all-new Bugatti model on Thursday 10pm.
In the lead-up to the reveal, the French company that gave the world the Veyron and Chiron hyper cars has shared videos that give bytes of information on what you can expect.
The first video features Croatian maverick designer Mate Rimac sharing his journey on how he convinced Bugatti to allow him to lead the project. Rimac Automobili and Bugatti Automobiles merged officially to create a new supercar company, Bugatti Rimac. VW’s Porsche unit now own 45% of the newly formed company, with Rimac holding the majority 55% stake.
The Bugatti Profilée is a one-off car that sold to an unnamed buyer.
Rimac’s short but rich history has seen it becoming a pioneer in electrification. Its headline act is the 400km/h-plus Nevera supercar, but it also produces drivetrains and battery systems for companies including Porsche, Hyundai, Aston Martin and Koenigsegg.
In the video Rimac also reveals some of the interesting technical details of the new car’s power plant.
We'd much rather you watch the video and discover for yourself before Thursday night’s reveal.
You can catch the action at 10pm on Bugatti's official YouTube channel.
International News
WATCH: Mate Rimac drops hints about new Bugatti model
The replacement of the Chiron will premier live on Thursday at 10pm
In a new docuseries BUGATTI invites the world to explore the journey behind its exciting next era with visionary leader, Mate Rimac, at the helm.
The countdown has begun to the premier of an all-new Bugatti model on Thursday 10pm.
In the lead-up to the reveal, the French company that gave the world the Veyron and Chiron hyper cars has shared videos that give bytes of information on what you can expect.
The first video features Croatian maverick designer Mate Rimac sharing his journey on how he convinced Bugatti to allow him to lead the project. Rimac Automobili and Bugatti Automobiles merged officially to create a new supercar company, Bugatti Rimac. VW’s Porsche unit now own 45% of the newly formed company, with Rimac holding the majority 55% stake.
Rimac’s short but rich history has seen it becoming a pioneer in electrification. Its headline act is the 400km/h-plus Nevera supercar, but it also produces drivetrains and battery systems for companies including Porsche, Hyundai, Aston Martin and Koenigsegg.
In the video Rimac also reveals some of the interesting technical details of the new car’s power plant.
We'd much rather you watch the video and discover for yourself before Thursday night’s reveal.
You can catch the action at 10pm on Bugatti's official YouTube channel.
Information requested by EU e-vehicle probe is ‘unprecedented’, says China
Mercedes-Benz E-Class goes on sale in SA
EV car sales drop in EU as German demand slumps
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.