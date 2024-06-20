Life / Motoring

International News

WATCH: Mate Rimac drops hints about new Bugatti model

The replacement of the Chiron will premier live on Thursday at 10pm

20 June 2024 - 14:51
by Phuti Mpyane and Denis Droppa
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

In a new docuseries BUGATTI invites the world to explore the journey behind its exciting next era with visionary leader, Mate Rimac, at the helm.

The countdown has begun to the premier of an all-new Bugatti model on Thursday 10pm. 

In the lead-up to the reveal, the French company that gave the world the Veyron and Chiron hyper cars has shared videos that give bytes of information on what you can expect.

The first video features Croatian maverick designer Mate Rimac sharing his journey on how he convinced Bugatti to allow him to lead the project. Rimac Automobili and Bugatti Automobiles merged officially to create a new supercar company, Bugatti Rimac. VW’s Porsche unit now own 45% of the newly formed company, with Rimac holding the majority 55% stake.

The Bugatti Profilée is a one-off car that sold to an unnamed buyer.
The Bugatti Profilée is a one-off car that sold to an unnamed buyer.

Rimac’s short but rich history has seen it becoming a pioneer in electrification. Its headline act is the 400km/h-plus Nevera supercar, but it also produces drivetrains and battery systems for companies including Porsche, Hyundai, Aston Martin and Koenigsegg.

In the video Rimac also reveals some of the interesting technical details of the new car’s power plant.

We'd much rather you watch the video and discover for yourself before Thursday night’s reveal.

You can catch the action at 10pm on Bugatti's official YouTube channel.

Information requested by EU e-vehicle probe is ‘unprecedented’, says China

The type, scope and quantity of information was far more than what is required, says Chinese ministry of commerce
Life
8 hours ago

Mercedes-Benz E-Class goes on sale in SA

The sedan launches in E200 and E220d guise and now with the option of the MBUX Hyperscreen
Life
8 hours ago

EV car sales drop in EU as German demand slumps

Germany stopped subsidies for buying EVs in December as part of a last-minute 2024 budget deal
Life
12 hours ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

All the news CTA

Most Read

1.
All the SUVs still to come to SA in 2024
Life / Motoring
2.
REVIEW: Diesel Kia Seltos is frugal but it’s no ...
Life / Motoring
3.
Mercedes-Benz E-Class goes on sale in SA
Life / Motoring
4.
‘Cannonball Run’ Lambo turns 45
Life / Motoring
5.
BOOK REVIEW: Triumphant and devastating sequel
Life / Books

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.