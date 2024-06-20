Life / Motoring

Two arrested for allegedly blackmailing Schumachers, reports Bild

The two men were arrested on Wednesday and were allegedly seeking millions of euros

20 June 2024 - 19:54
by Agency Staff
Michael Schumacher. Picture: CLIVE MASON/GETTY IMAGES
Michael Schumacher. Picture: CLIVE MASON/GETTY IMAGES

German police have arrested two men on allegations of blackmailing the family of seven-time Formula One world champion Michael Schumacher, daily Bild reported on Thursday.

The two men from the western German city of Wuppertal were arrested on Wednesday and had been seeking millions of euros, Bild reported.

Public prosecutors in Wuppertal have opened an investigation into blackmail directed at a celebrity and arrests have been made in connection with the probe, said a spokesperson, without naming the celebrity.

A spokesperson for Schumacher did not immediately reply to a request for comment.

In 2017, a court in Reutlingen handed a suspended sentence to a man who had sent an email threatening Schumacher’s children unless he received €900,000 (R17.3m).

Schumacher has not been seen in public since he suffered a serious brain injury in a skiing accident on a family holiday in the French Alps in December 2013.

Schumacher’s family maintain strict privacy about his condition, with access limited to those closest to him.

Reuters

Schumacher's family wins R4m payout for fake interview

The family has secured €200,000 compensation from the publishers of a magazine that printed an AI-generated ‘interview’ with F1 champion
Life
4 weeks ago

Fans mark 30 years since death of Ayrton Senna at Imola

The three-times F1 champion was killed in a crash in 1994 during the San Marino Grand Prix
Life
1 month ago

Lewis Hamilton's 2013 Mercedes sets new R343m auction record for an F1 car

It was the car in which the seven-time champion won his first race for Mercedes
Life
7 months ago
