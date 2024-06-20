Local Launch
Mercedes-Benz E-Class goes on sale in SA
The sedan is being launched in E200 and E220d guise with the option of the glitzy MBUX Hyperscreen
20 June 2024 - 12:41
Mercedes-Benz SA has announced the start of sales of the all-new E-Class sedan. The new model features a high-gloss black panel-like surface that connects the radiator grille with the headlamps in front, and reminiscent of the electric EQ-range of cars.
The radiator grille itself is either progressive or classic, depending on the equipment line. The new E-Class has high-performance LED headlamps as standard, optionally digital light with a projection function. All headlamp variants offer a distinctive day design in the shape of an eyebrow, and a night design look. ..
