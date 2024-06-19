All the SUVs still to come to SA in 2024

The new Defender Octa is the new higher-performance version of the Land Rover Defender series powered by a turbocharged V8 engine. Picture: SUPPLIED
SUVs are growing in popularity, and with plenty of the genre already launched this year, more options are in the pipeline from a variety of OEMs. We take a look at what’s in store for you before year-end.
Land Rover
It’s confirmed that the flagship Land Rover Defender Octa will dock during 2024. The Octa is powered by a new twin turbo mild-hybrid petrol V8 engine and new suspension technology that will give it an unparalleled breadth of capability, comfort and composure, on and off the road.
The pair of new Cayenne GTS models with more powerful V8 engines will debut in SA during 2024. Picture: SUPPLIED
Porsche
Porsche recently debuted the new GTS versions of the Cayenne and Cayenne Coupe models. Both sports-bred SUVs are powered by more powerful eight-cylinder motors and handling-enhancing wares from the Turbo GT model. They enter the local market before Christmas priced at R2,475,000 for the Cayenne GTS and R2,547,000 for the Cayenne GTS Coupe.
The new Lamborghini Urus SE has revised looks and a powerful new hybrid engine. Picture: SUPPLIED
Lamborghini
The ranging bull brand will roll out the Lamborghini Urus SE with a new hybrid drivetrain to local customers this year. With more than 500kW the new Urus SE is looking to take the super SUV crown, and capping its versatility is the ability to drive on silent electric power alone for 60km.
Toyota's new Prado mud-plugger is imminent with pricing already announced. Picture: SUPPLIED
Toyota
Japanese brand Toyota informs that customers should expect the new Land Cruiser Prado. The company has announced the models and pricing that starts from R1,296,300 for the Prado 2.8GD TX to R1,472,600 for the Prado 2.8GD VX-R First Edition Bi-Tone. Furthermore, the plug-in hybrid derivative of the Lexus NX premium SUV is also expected, as well as the new Starlet Cross.
For 2024 the Geländewagen has been updated with improved performance and updated driver assistance systems.
Picture: SUPPLIED
Mercedes-Benz
Mercedes-Benz has lined up the high-performance GLC63 S E AMG that’s powered by a 2.0l hybrid four-cylinder drivetrain and develops more than 1,000Nm of torque.
The enhanced G-Class is also scheduled for market launch, though the company does not confirm plans to launch the new electric EQG. The 2024 Mercedes-Benz SUV onslaught will be completed with the introduction of the electric EQS Maybach SUV.
The Audi Q8 with new frontal enhancements will debut in SA in September.
Picture: PHUTI MPYANE
Audi
The German premium brand still has a few SUVs lined up before year-end. These include the mid-size Q5 Black Edition scheduled for market launch in July, a diesel derivative of the compact Q3 crossover in September and the facelifted Q7. The company will in November launch the facelifted Q8 coupe-SUV.
At this point BMW SA confirms it will build the new X3 plug-in hybrid for export markets. Picture: SUPPLIED.
BMW
BMW will launch the all-new X3 SUV. The good news is that the company’s Rosslyn vehicle assembly plant in Pretoria will be the exclusive supplier of the plug-in hybrid model to global markets, but there’s no official word whether this particular model will be on sale in SA.
The recently launched new MINI Countryman will add more derivatives before year end. Picture: SUPPLIED
MINI
The latest iteration of the MINI Countryman recently went on sale in SA and the local company can confirm it will expand the range offerings with the Countryman SE and John Cooper Works derivatives in the coming months.
The new VW Tiguan will also debut in SA this year along with two of its cousins.
Picture: SUPPLIED
Volkswagen
The German company with an assembly plant in Kariega, Eastern Cape, has a number of high-riding models scheduled for SA entry. The all-new Touareg flagship, new Tiguan and a refreshed T-Cross will hit the streets before the end of the year.
The new Rolls-Royce Cullinan Series II is confirmed for market entry this year. Picture: SUPPLIED
Rolls-Royce
Exotic brand Rolls-Royce says the Cullinan Series II with its illuminated grille will be on sale from September. The latest iteration features even more luxury and enhancements.
Bold new colours and a redesigned interior lead the 2024 upgrades in the Aston Martin DBX707. Picture: SUPPLIED
Aston Martin
The updated Aston Martin DBX707 with an unchanged drivetrain will arrive in SA during August. It has a new dash layout with new digitisation and bright colours.
The Eletre is the company's first ever SUV which is on sale in SA.
Lotus
Lotus will expand its SUV offerings with the Eletre S, a more luxurious but not faster variant of the company’s full-electric SUV. Expect it in showrooms during November.
The Hyundai Exter is the Korean brand's latest compact crossover set to be launched in SA in 2024. Picture: SUPPLIED
Hyundai
The Korean brand will introduce the new Exter — a new compact and funky crossover that’s built in India to the local shores. The company also says we can expect a new Tucson if all goes according to 2024 plans.
Chinese brands continue to make inroads with the Chery Tiggo 4 Pro the top selling model from that country.
Picture: SUPPLIED
Chery
The Chinese brand says it will debut the new Tiggo 4 Pro Max version of its best selling model. The Max name in the suffix suggests a sportier looking version and perhaps with elevated performance.
The large and stylish Omoda C9 will enter the local market this year.
Omoda
Chery subsidiary Omoda will beef up its offerings with the Omoda C9, which is larger than the Omoda C5. Furthermore, the luxury brand will introduce the Omoda E5, the full-electric version of the C5.
The Volvo EX90 is a seven-seat full electric SUV from the Swedish company Picture: SUPPLIED
Volvo
Swedish brand Volvo confirms that its new EX90, the all-electric replacement of the venerable XC90 seven seater will be on local dealer floors before year end. The company has started producing the innovation filled SUV at its US assembly plant.
Mazda will update a trio of its SUV offerings including the CX-5. Picture: SUPPLIED
Mazda
The Japanese brand, which recently launched the new and larger CX-60 model, says it’s not launching any new SUVs models this year, however it will bring to market the updated versions of its Mazda CX-5, CX-3 and CX-30 ranges.
The recently debuted Isuzu M-UX facelift. Picture: SUPPLIED
Isuzu
The Japanese commercial car and SUV maker recently showed an updated version of the M-UX seven-seat SUV that’s based on the Isuzu D-Max platform. Isuzu SA informs us that it’s now busy with considerations whether to market the new Toyota Fortuner fighter in SA.
The Mahindra XUV 3X0.
Picture: SUPPLIED
Mahindra
Indian brand Mahindra will introduce the new XUV 3X0, a replacement of the entry-level XUV300 but with a dramatic visual change. A new Scorpio-N Adventure derivative with off-road tyres, suspension and bumpers will also come to market in 2024.
The LDV D90 has a full five-star ANCAP safety rating. Picture: SUPPLIED
LDV
New market entrants LDV will launch the D90 seven-seat SUV in October. The Chinese brand competes with rivals from Toyota, Isuzu and Mitsubishi and comes with luxuries such as leather upholstery, a 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto and a built-in dash cam.
The all-new Citroën C3 Aircross will also dock into SA. Picture: SUPPLIED
Citroën
Stellantis’ outfit in France, Citroën, will introduce the new C3 Aircross with more butch looks. The model was launched with conventional, hybrid and full-electric drivetrains.
Jeep Wrangler.
Picture: SUPPLIED
Jeep
The updated Jeep Wrangler will also debut this year. It features more sophistication and smoothed corners, and retains its legendary off-road grit.
