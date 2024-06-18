Mercedes CLE Coupé stunner lands in SA

The sporty CLE Coupé replaces the marque's two-doored C-Class and E‑Class models.
The Mercedes-Benz CLE Coupé has arrived in SA. A replacement for the marque’s two-doored C-Class and E‑Class models, this exciting new addition is sure to catch the eye of those looking for something sporty and luxurious.
According to Mercedes-Benz, the CLE Coupé measures 4,850mm long, making it the largest coupé in the mid-size segment. Compared to the outgoing C-Class Coupé it boasts a 25mm longer wheelbase, a feature which unlocks more interior space for passengers — particularly those seated in the rear where head, shoulder and knee room increases. The boot offers an extra 60l of stowage space and can hold three golf bags.
This surprising practicality is complemented by handsome looks, particularly up front where the brand’s characteristic forward-leaning “shark nose” marries a low-slung bonnet and flat LED headlights to a newly penned, three-dimensional radiator grille. The latter flaunts a single louvre finished in gloss black with chrome trim and a central star. Behind it resides a new three-dimensional chrome mesh with a Mercedes-Benz pattern.
Other standout features include a short front overhang, strongly inclined A-pillar, plumped-up shoulders and alloy wheels ranging from 18- to 20-inches in diameter.
Meanwhile, the rear of this imposing coupé model stands out with distinctive two-part LED tail light clusters with an intriguing three-dimensional lens design.
The interior of the CLE Coupé is almost identical to the current C-Class sedan. This means you’re treated to the same free-standing 12.3-inch digital instrument display and centrally mounted 11.9-inch touchscreen. With its user-friendly portrait format, the latter is used to command the latest third-generation MBUX infotainment system that’s engineered to offer an interactive entertainment experience with third-party apps and a new level of digital personalisation with automated convenience functions.
Mercedes-Benz has also gone to town with ambient lighting. The CLE Coupé sports 64 user-switchable colours that illuminate everything from the trim strip of the instrument panel and centre console cup holders , to the seat adjustment unit and front footwells in your hue of choice. Ambient Lighting Plus is available as an option.
Exclusive to the CLE Coupé are new front seats featuring an avant-garde design with integrated headrests that can discreetly accommodate two loudspeakers when customers specify the optional Burmester 3D surround sound system. To gain access to the rear of the cabin these chairs are unlocked by pulling an elegant Nappa leather loop.
On the powertrain front, the CLE Coupé is locally available with a choice of two 2.0l four-cylinder engines, both of which benefit from 48-volt mild-hybrid system. In the entry-level CLE 200 this unit produces 150kW and 320Nm of torque. Paired with a nine-speed dual-clutch transmission, Mercedes-Benz says it is good for 0-100km/h in 7.4 seconds and a top speed of 240km/h.
Next in line is the slightly more piquant CLE 300 with 190kW and 400Nm. Available exclusively with Mercedes’ 4Matic all-wheel drive system (the CLE 200 is rear-driven), you can expect this model to reach 100km/h in 6.2 seconds, with maximum speed pegged at a swift 250km/h.
Though the CLE Coupé is built on the same MRA chassis as the C-Class sedan, it benefits from a more driver-focused set-up that rides 15mm closer to the ground. Customers can further sharpen their car’s reflexes by ticking the box on optional rear-axle steering and Dynamic Body Control suspension with adjustable damping on the front and rear axles.
Now available at Mercedes-Benz dealerships, pricing for the CLE Coupé is as follows:
CLE 200: R1,355,350
CLE 300 4Matic: R1,430,650
All pricing includes a five-year/100,000km service and maintenance plan.
