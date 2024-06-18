The Porsche 911 Turbo once more takes its place alongside the two Hollywood titans in the new Bad Boys movie. Picture: SUPPLIED
Will Smith (Mike Lowrey) and Martin Lawrence (Marcus Burnett) have returned to the big screen with the new Bad Boys: Ride or Die sequel. This time the duo is on the run as they take on the bad guys to clear their late captain’s name.
The new action comedy film features the latest Porsche 911 Turbo S (type 992), continuing a flourishing relationship that started in the original Bad Boys film of 1995. This year also marks the 50th anniversary of the Porsche Turbo nameplate.
The black Porsche 911 Turbo 3.6 (type 964) driven by the suave Lowrey in the first film belonged to the movie director Michael Bay, who sold the car to a friend for $60,000 (R1.1m). The friend would later turn it into a handsome profit when he auctioned it for $1.3m (R23.5m.)
It’s also understood that the used car in the original film is owned by a South African who chooses to remain anonymous, and the car resides in the country.
The first movie has a climatic ending with the 911 Turbo engaged in a high-action chase scene with a Shelby Cobra.
Martin Lawrence (Marcus Burnett) and Will Smith (Mike Lowrey) at the premier of the new ‘Bad Boys: Ride or Die’ movie. Picture: SUPPLIED
The 2003 sequel Bad Boys 2 had Lowrey swaggering about in a Ferrari 575 Maranello. He returned to a Porsche 911 Carerra 4S in 2020s Bad Boys for Life after the German sports car brand and the franchise made it an official partnering.
The 2024 Porsche 911 Turbo S in the latest movie features four-wheel drive and a flat-six, 3.8l engine with outputs of 487kW and 500Nm. When fitted with the optional Sports Chrono package, it accelerates from 0-100km/h in 2.7 seconds, with top speed of 330km/h. It costs R5,019,000.
NEWS
Black Porsche 911 Turbo S stars in new ‘Bad Boys’ movie
It harks back to the original movie, and there’s a South African twist to the tale
Will Smith (Mike Lowrey) and Martin Lawrence (Marcus Burnett) have returned to the big screen with the new Bad Boys: Ride or Die sequel. This time the duo is on the run as they take on the bad guys to clear their late captain’s name.
The new action comedy film features the latest Porsche 911 Turbo S (type 992), continuing a flourishing relationship that started in the original Bad Boys film of 1995. This year also marks the 50th anniversary of the Porsche Turbo nameplate.
The black Porsche 911 Turbo 3.6 (type 964) driven by the suave Lowrey in the first film belonged to the movie director Michael Bay, who sold the car to a friend for $60,000 (R1.1m). The friend would later turn it into a handsome profit when he auctioned it for $1.3m (R23.5m.)
It’s also understood that the used car in the original film is owned by a South African who chooses to remain anonymous, and the car resides in the country.
The first movie has a climatic ending with the 911 Turbo engaged in a high-action chase scene with a Shelby Cobra.
The 2003 sequel Bad Boys 2 had Lowrey swaggering about in a Ferrari 575 Maranello. He returned to a Porsche 911 Carerra 4S in 2020s Bad Boys for Life after the German sports car brand and the franchise made it an official partnering.
The 2024 Porsche 911 Turbo S in the latest movie features four-wheel drive and a flat-six, 3.8l engine with outputs of 487kW and 500Nm. When fitted with the optional Sports Chrono package, it accelerates from 0-100km/h in 2.7 seconds, with top speed of 330km/h. It costs R5,019,000.
Snails and big tails: 50 years of the Porsche Turbo
Porsche Panamera wafts like a limo, carves like a sports car
Armoured Mobility creates anti-hijack package for Porsche Panamera
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.