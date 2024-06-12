Life / Motoring

EU will impose 25% duties on Chinese EVs, Financial Times says

The move comes as European carmakers are being challenged by lower-cost Chines EVs

12 June 2024 - 10:16
by Disha Mishra and Abinaya Vijayaraghavan
Chinese NIO EVs on display in a Berlin showroom. Picture: REUTERS
The European Commission will notify car makers on Wednesday that it will provisionally apply additional duties of up to 25% on imported Chinese electric vehicles from July, the Financial Times reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

Analysts have said they expect tariffs of between 10% and 25% on Chinese EVs, a move likely to prompt possible retaliation from Beijing. The European Commission has said Chinese EVs receive excessive subsidies.

The EU and China’s foreign affairs ministry did not immediately respond to Reuters’ requests for comment.

Less than a month after the US quadrupled duties for Chinese EVs to 100%, Brussels is expected to set almost certainly far lower tariffs for imports from Chinese makers such as BYD and Geely, as well as for Western producers such as Tesla that export cars from China to Europe.

BYD, Geely, SAIC and Tesla did not immediately respond to Reuters’ queries on the report.

The move comes as European vehicle makers are being challenged by an influx of lower-cost EVs from Chinese rivals.

China has rebuked the EU over the anti-subsidy investigation, urged co-operation and lobbied individual EU countries, but not fully spelt out what its response to tariffs would be.

Reuters

Porsche unveils powerful GTS as its first 911 hybrid

The petrol-electric Carrera GTS is 8.7 seconds quicker around the Nurburgring than its predecessor
Life
2 weeks ago

Electric Mercedes trucks debut, but high price and a legal snag awaits takers

They are noiseless and emit zero emissions, but a road rule and multimillion-rand price are drawbacks
Life
2 weeks ago

A sub-R400,000 electric car is coming to SA

Pretoria-based Enviro Automotive will launch an electric car priced below R400,000 in South Africa in the last quarter of this year.
Life
4 weeks ago
