Potent Mercedes-AMG C63 S E Performance arrives in SA

After nearly two years of waiting, the potent new Mercedes-AMG C63 S E Performance is on sale in SA. In days gone by the flagship model would sport a V8 engine, but this time it is armed with a complex F1-inspired hybrid power-train.
Beneath the bonnet lurks a 2.0l four-cylinderengine not dissimilar to the one used in the C43 4Matic and SL43. Here it is force-fed by a larger turbocharger for a claimed output of 350kW at 6,725rpm and 545Nm from 5,250rpm — figures that make it the most powerful series-produced four-cylinder in the world.
The turbocharger also features an integrated electric motor (powered by a 400V high-voltage system) that acts as an anti-lag system for much improved boost pressure at lower RPMs.
Adding to the significant internal combustion firepower is the hybrid drive system where a6.1kWh battery pack juices a permanently excited synchronous electric motor that sends power to the rear axle via an automated two-speed transmission.
According to Mercedes-AMG, the set-up provides a continuous output of 70kW and a peak output of 150kW for 10 seconds, hiking the C63 S E Performance’s total system output up to a mighty 500kW. Meanwhile, maximum torque weighs in at an equally impressive 1,020Nm.
Performance figures
With both power units on song the C63 S E Performance will sprint its way from 0-100km/h in a claimed 3.4 seconds and reach an electronically governed top speed of 250km/h. Customers have the option of extending this to 280km/h.
The hybrid system offers an electric-only driving range of up to 13km, enough to make a difference when caught in stop-start urban commutes. Drivers can also switch between four levels of battery recuperation as well as no less than eight AMG Dynamic Select drive programmes. These include Electric, Comfort, Battery Hold, Sport, Sport+, Race, Slippery and the fully customisable Individual mode.
On the drivetrain front, the C63 S E Performance comes armed with an AMG Speedshift multi-clutch transmission 9G transmission that distributes power to all four paws via a sophisticated AMG Performance 4Matic+ all-wheel drive system equipped with fully variable torque distribution and Drift Mode.
The Mercedes-AMG team has also fitted the M3-rival with standard rear axle steering that operates with a maximum steering angle of 2.5º. At speeds below 100km/h the rear wheels turn in the opposite direction to the front wheels, which aids manoeuvrability. At speeds above 100km/h the rear wheels turn in parallel to the front wheels, a phenomenon that enhances handling stability.
Other tasty bits of hardware tech come in the form of a standard AMG Ride Control steel sprung suspension system with adaptive damping that, according to Mercedes-AMG, combines sporty driving dynamics with a high level of long distance comfort. The basis for this is provided by the front axle with specially developed steering knuckles and supporting joints for the spring link, as well as by the rear axle, which also features elastokinematics designed for dynamic handling.
Based on this, the damping force at each corner is continuously adjusted to the current demand, always taking into account the preselected suspension level, the driving style and the road surface. In addition to an improvement in ride quality and comfort, this leads, above all, to an increase in driving safety. There is a choice of three different damping maps: Comfort, Sport and Sport+.
From the factory the new C63 S E Performance rides on standard 19-inch AMG light-alloy wheels with larger 20-inch examples available to customers as a cost option. No matter which of the two you pick, both shroud a high-performance AMG composite brake system with six-piston fixed calipers at the front and one-piston floating calipers at the rear.
Cabin highlights include body-hugging AMG sports seats with unique upholstery and a distinctive stitching pattern as well as a MBUX infotainment system with AMG- and hybrid-specific displays and functions that can be further personalised by the driver. These include special displays in the digital instrument cluster, on the large portrait-orientation central display in the centre console and on the optional head-up display.
The Mercedes-AMG C63 S E Performance is priced at R2,476,800. This includes a standard two-year/unlimited kilometre warranty and five-year/100,000km maintenance plan.
An exclusive “F1 Edition” of the car is available for the first year of sales. It features Manufaktur alpine grey uni paint finish with red trim, matt black 20-inch wheels, an AMG Aerodynamics Package and a Night Package with high-gloss black elements. The interior has black and red contrasts and an AMG Performance steering wheel in Napa leather/Dinamica microfibre.
