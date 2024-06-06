Life / Motoring

Zoox robotaxis start trials in Austin and Miami

The four-passenger autonomous vehicles have no steering wheels or pedals

06 June 2024 - 17:46
by Jaspreet Singh, Zaheer Kachwala and Abhirup Roy
Zoox, a self-driving vehicle owned by Amazon, at the company's factory in Fremont, California. the US. Picture: REUTERS
Bengaluru/San Francisco — Amazon.com’s robotaxi unit Zoox says it plans to start testing its autonomous vehicles in Austin, Texas, and Miami, Florida, a move that would mark its first trial sites outside the western US.

Zoox will deploy its test fleet of retrofitted Toyota Highlanders with human safety drivers in small areas near the business and entertainment districts of the two cities, it said in a statement on Wednesday.

In California and Nevada, Zoox has been testing its self-designed autonomous vehicles that are built without steering wheels and pedals and have room for four passengers, with two facing each other.

The announcement comes amid an investigation by the US National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) into 500 Zoox vehicles equipped with automated driving systems after two crashes.

Austin and Miami will mark the fourth and fifth public testing locations for Zoox, having already established operations in San Francisco, Las Vegas and Seattle.

Zoox said it will not offer public rides in Austin and Miami yet but is exploring several cities for commercial offerings after its initial launch in its target markets of Las Vegas and San Francisco.

Along with Zoox, self-driving robotaxi companies such as General Motors’ Cruise and Alphabet’s Waymo have been embroiled in investigations by the NHTSA involving the performance of autonomous driving cars.

Cruise said on Monday it has resumed operations in Dallas, Texas, with a small fleet of human drivers after it paused operations due to an incident in San Francisco involving one of its robotaxis in October last year.

Nissan to start robo taxi service in Japan

Shrinking number of taxi drivers prompts move to driverless ride services
3 months ago

So what happened to self-driving cars?

Postponed by tech and red tape, autonomous cars are finally getting ready to hit the roads
2 years ago

Snails and big tails: 50 years of the Porsche Turbo

Denis Droppa takes a drive down memory lane in an assortment of iconic Porsches
7 hours ago
