New BMW 1 Series heads for SA

The new BMW 1 Series seen here in M135 xDrive form also debuts 48V mild hybrid technology across the range of petrol and diesel motors. Picture: SUPPLIED
The new fourth generation BMW 1 Series has debuted. It launches in 118, 118d, 120, 120d and M135 xDrive guises. Notice the new BMW naming strategy with a missing “i” in the suffixes of petrol models.
The new model is 4,361mm long, which is 42mm more compared to its predecessor. The width of the car and the wheelbase remain at 2,670mm and 1,800mm, but the height has increased by 25mm to 1,459mm for the benefit of head room. Boot space is 380l with the rear seats up and 1,200l when folded down.
The front styling departs from the previous model through slimmer headlights with four-eye daytime running lights, and the new kidney grille with a spindle shape featuring vertical and diagonal bars. The rear apron has horizontal reflectors and black inserts in a diffuser style.
Opting for the M Sport package you get a sportier front bumper and rear valance with larger black inserts but as standard the models get 17-inch wheels (18 and 19-inchers are available).
Buttons are kept to a minimum in the digitised cabin.
Picture: SUPPLIED
The M135 xDrive looks more aggressive thanks to a wider front bumper, a kidney grille with horizontal bars ala BMW M2 coupe, and 19-inch bicolour alloy wheels. For its sportier intentions it also gets a wilder rear valance with quad tailpipes. Two solid paintwork finishes and seven metallic finishes are available across the range, and a wider range BMW Individual special paints is available.
The newly designed interior is now completely leather-free. It’s now cloth upholstery made from recycled polyester as standard fitment, and optionally M sport seats covered in perforated seat surfaces or in Veganza with leather-like properties. The M135 xDrive gets a Veganza/Alcantara combination as standard and this is also available for the M Sport Package if you want.
Additional optional equipment for the cabin includes seat heating, memory on the driver’s side and lumbar support for the sport seats, as well as an M leather steering wheel with shift paddles as part of the M Sport Package.
Many buttons have been deleted in the cabin and most functions are controlled by a BMW Curved Display comprising a 10.25-inch information and 10.7-inch control displays in the 1 Series. The car also gets a small stub as a gear selector.
The infotainment runs on the latest version BMW operating system with direct access to functions without having to switch to a sub menu. It also has better voice commands, BMW ConnectedDrive and over-the-air software upgrades, including apps that stream music and video, news or gaming.
The BMW M135 xDrive features a unique rear apron home to four exhaust tailpipes.
Picture: SUPPLIED
Smartphone integration with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto is standard fitment in the new BMW 1 Series. This application extends to the BMW Digital Key Plus with wireless technology for compatible smartphones, and now with the capability for Apple Watch connectivity.
At launch the engine range comprises three- and four-cylinder diesel and petrol engines, all with a 48V mild-hybrid system and seven-speed automatic transmissions. BMW SA confirms the introduction of the 118, 120 and M135 xDrive to the local market, though the technical specifications for the 118 model are not available yet.
The 120 has a maximum power output of 125kW and 280Nm, able to accelerate from 0-100km/h in 7.8 seconds with a 226km/h top speed. Average fuel consumption is rated at 5.6l/100km. The M135 xDrive is powered by a turbocharged four-cylinder with 221kW and 400Nm for a 0-100km/h sprint in 4.9 seconds and a 250km/h top end.
All new BMW 1 Series models except the all-wheel drive M135 xDrive continue with a front-wheel drive configuration. BMW says it has also revised the driving sensations of the new 1 Series through new damping technology, increased body rigidity and optimised kinematics.
The optional M Sport package brings an adaptive M Chassis that lowers the vehicle by 8mm. The system is standard in the M135 xDrive.
The new BMW 1 Series also has an extended range of automated driving and parking systems available as standard on some models, optional on others.
These features include the driving assistant with front collision warning, lane departure warning, exit warning and traffic sign recognition and parking assistant with reversing assistant and steering and lane control assist, automatic speed limit assist and active cruise control with stop & go function.
Expect the new BMW 1 Series in SA during Q4 of 2024.
