Toyota remains in lead as car sales plummet in May
These were SA's top 30 selling new vehicles in a depressed month
04 June 2024 - 12:34
The election put the brakes on new vehicle sales in May as South Africans focused on the polls rather than showroom floors.
Sales in May 2024 took a dive of 6,137 units to 37,105 units, a 14.2% decrease compared with May 2023, according to motor industry body Naamsa. It followed a slight rise in sales the month before after eight consecutive months of decline, leaving year-to-date sales 6% down compared with the first five months of 2023...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.