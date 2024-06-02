Limited-run Audi RS 4 Avant edition 25 years announced

The celebratory Audi RS 4 Avant turns on the style with colour and a heap of motorsport features. Picture: SUPPLIED
Audi celebrates 25 years of RS 4 production in 2024 with the launch of the new and limited Audi RS 4 Avant edition 25 years. Strictly 250 units of the special model with exclusive features such the Imola Yellow colour reminiscent of the early Audi RS4 will be produced. Nardo Gray and Mythos Black are also available as exterior colours.
Born in 1999 to continue the cult of fast wagons started by the Avant RS2 of 1994, the first RS4 model was based on the first-generation B5 Audi A4 platform, arriving on the scene with pumped up wheel arches to accommodate wider front and rear wheel tracks. Whereas the later B7 models were known for their naturally aspirated V8 engines, and the sedan, wagon and convertible body shapes, the first generation RS4 was available exclusively in wagon shape and powered by a Cosworth-developed 2.7l biturbo six-cylinder engine with 280kW and 440Nm on tap.
It came standard with a six-speed manual transmission and quattro underpinnings, catapulted to become a thorn on the sides of BMW and Mercedes-Benz as nothing they manufactured in 1999 matched its blend of performance and practicality. With 390l of boot space, extendable to 1,250l with the seats folded flat, Mercedes-Benz was quicker to reply in 2004 with the V8-powered C55 wagon, while BMW conceded 23 years later in 2022 with the M3 Touring.
Nothing says 'Retro' like the lettering on the windows. Picture: SUPPLIED
Technically, the Audi RS 4 Avant edition 25 years gets added sports driving treats including a 10mm drop in ride height, extendable by 10mm more thanks to the RS sport suspension pro with manually adjusted coilovers. The negative camber on the front axle is also increased to 2°s, including a sport differential for a more rearward bias power delivery, and an eight-speed automatic transmission with faster shift times.
The V6 2.9l biturbo engine in the modern RS 4 Avant edition 25 yearshas output of 346kW and 600Nm, representing an increase of 15kW compared to the regular model. Acceleration from 0 to 100km/h is 3.7 seconds with a top speed of 300km/h. It also benefits from a ceramic brake system, sport exhaust system with matt black tailpipes and 20-inch alloy wheels shod with Pirelli P Zero Corsa rubber. A second set of Pirelli P Zero Trofeo semi-slick tyres for racetrack usage is also availed, as well as a track adrenaline system that provides tyre pressures and temperature in real-time through a dedicated phone app, and a complementary bespoke pair of gloves with matching yellow accents.
Standard equipment includes matrix LED headlights, sun protection, “RS 4 edition 25 years” lettering engraved in the windows, an exclusive carbon matt package of front blades, side flaps and sill extensions, diffuser clip and wing mirror housings while the interior has yellow decorative stitching, floor mats with an RS 4 logo, yellow Audi Sport rhombus and RS lettering, bucket seats, and a number plague.
Furthermore, customers who purchase an RS 4 Avant edition 25 yearscan select a white background for the tachometer and speedometer via the MMI in tribute to the 1994 Audi Avant RS2, and an exclusive flat-bottom suede steering wheel.
Audi collection is also introducing the Chronograph RS 4 Avant edition 25 years with a carbon dial and yellow details, such as the RS 4 logo. The Chronograph is also limited to 250 units. The Audi RS 4 Avant edition 25 years pricing starts at €142,905 (R2.9m) in Europe. Audi SA regrets to inform there are no plans to market this special edition locally.
