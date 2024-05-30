The seventh generation of the Volkswagen Transporter has been shown with a blend of style and functionality. Picture: SUPPLIED
Volkswagen commercial vehicles has presented the first design details of the new generation, cargo-carrying Transporter. The Transporter is the commercial derivative of the passenger-focused Multivan range known locally as the Kombi and Caravelle.
The seventh-generation model gets a slicker front fascia design with an upper contour of the headlights similar to the newer Multivan shown in 2022. In a tribute to the original T1, a line separates the upper and lower areas of the bodies. The length of the bodies ranges 5,050mm to 5,450mm depending on model.
Wheels in 16, 17 and 19-inch sizes have also been redesigned, with 19-inch Indianapolis alloy wheel with diamond-cut rim flange and six black spokes a styling highlight.
The commercial vehicle will also be available with a tailgate and rear swing doors, with a recess that extends far into the bumper, resulting in a low load sill height of 575mm-638mm depending on model. Completely redesigned taillights with LED dots give character to the stern while power train choices will include conventional diesels, plug-in-hybrid and all-electric versions.
“The T5 can be seen briefly in the shape of the radiator grille, the T6.1 in the headlights and the T1 in the iconic clarity — but all these features have evolved significantly into a new Volkswagen Transporter appearance,” says Albert Kirzinger, chief designer.
Pre-sales of the new Transporter have already started in Europe at net prices from €36,780 (R741,131.) The T6.1 Kombi price now start from R510,000 in this market. The launch of the new Transporter is set to take place during the first quarter of 2025.
International News
Stylish seventh-generation Volkswagen Transporter teased
The overall design tips a hat to past models, with partial and full electric drivetrains planned
Volkswagen commercial vehicles has presented the first design details of the new generation, cargo-carrying Transporter. The Transporter is the commercial derivative of the passenger-focused Multivan range known locally as the Kombi and Caravelle.
The seventh-generation model gets a slicker front fascia design with an upper contour of the headlights similar to the newer Multivan shown in 2022. In a tribute to the original T1, a line separates the upper and lower areas of the bodies. The length of the bodies ranges 5,050mm to 5,450mm depending on model.
Wheels in 16, 17 and 19-inch sizes have also been redesigned, with 19-inch Indianapolis alloy wheel with diamond-cut rim flange and six black spokes a styling highlight.
The commercial vehicle will also be available with a tailgate and rear swing doors, with a recess that extends far into the bumper, resulting in a low load sill height of 575mm-638mm depending on model. Completely redesigned taillights with LED dots give character to the stern while power train choices will include conventional diesels, plug-in-hybrid and all-electric versions.
“The T5 can be seen briefly in the shape of the radiator grille, the T6.1 in the headlights and the T1 in the iconic clarity — but all these features have evolved significantly into a new Volkswagen Transporter appearance,” says Albert Kirzinger, chief designer.
Pre-sales of the new Transporter have already started in Europe at net prices from €36,780 (R741,131.) The T6.1 Kombi price now start from R510,000 in this market. The launch of the new Transporter is set to take place during the first quarter of 2025.
First drive: new wide-body Toyota Hilux GR-S launched in SA
Ford Everest tackles family life with class
New Jeep Avenger 4xe launched with improved off-road ability
Electric Mercedes trucks debut, but high price and a legal snag awaits takers
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Related Articles
New Volkswagen Transporter teased ahead of launch
REVIEW: Audi RS3 is a performance sedan for you and me
Cars in the Park is back after three-year break
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.