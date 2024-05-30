BMW gives 3 Series an unprecedented, second facelift

The updated BMW 3 Series gets new paint colours, including this Arctic race blue metallic and new style alloy wheels. Picture: SUPPLIED
It’s extraordinary that BMW announced yet another life cycle intervention (LCI), or facelift in BMW parlance. We were present in Portimao, Portugal, in 2018 when it rolled out the current generation of the BMW 3 Series known internally as the G20.
September 2022 brought the first and expected LCI with a new and dramatic front apron design, slimmer headlights and a BMW kidney grille with new double bars. For 2024 onwards, and in what we understand is a move to prepare for the debut of the BMW Neue Klasse range — the company has updated the 3 Series one last time with more eye-catching front and rear aprons.
New exterior paint finishes include Arctic race blue metallic and Fire red metallic, and new wheel designs in 18- and 19-inch sizes. You can optionally fit the M Sport package or M Sport package Pro for more individualisation.
The M340i model is noticeable with a mesh-design BMW kidney grille, large air intakes in the front apron, and a rear apron with a prominent diffuser, black M exterior mirror caps, a body-coloured M rear spoiler and trapezoidal exhaust tailpipe trim as standard.
The BMW Curved Display is further enhanced by new steering wheels with a polygonal rim in two-spoke design. The M Sport package brings a new leather-clad and flat-bottomed wheel with three spokes. Both new tillers are illuminated and multifunctional with gearshift paddles. CraftedClarity glass is optional for the stubby gear lever, BMW iDrive controller and start/stop button.
Upholstery options include black cloth as standard, or M Performtex velour fitted to M Performance models, optionally available with the regular M Sport package. A synthetic leather material is also available in Black, Tacora Red or Cognac while Vernasca leather trim is another option available across the range, and now offered in four colour variants.
Highlights in the cabin include BMW Operating System 8.5 which allows for better voice control and simpler menu functions. Picture: SUPPLIED
BMW Operating System 8.5 debuts with more intuitiveness. A QuickSelect menu, extended navigation functions and Augmented View form part of the updates. It also now allows the driver to use capacitive touch surfaces, the main menu or voice control to adjust features such as temperature. The optional heating of the steering wheel can also be adjusted on the BMW Curved Display or by voice commands.
Cascading interior lighting is integrated into the trim in the central seam vents as standard and can be adjusted for colour and brightness. Personal preference among the nine colour worlds is stored as part of a user profile. The functionality of the interior lighting includes an atmospheric welcome and goodbye animation, and light signals indicating an incoming phone call, optionally also an open door.
Standard specification includes parking assistant, front and rear park distance control and three-zone automatic climate control. Split folding rear seat backrests are also optional, as is a Harman Kardon surround sound system and a glass sunroof.
Power-wise engines remain largely unchanged, suffice to say the plug-in-hybrid models that aren’t available to SA customers benefit from a new high-voltage battery with increased electric range of 101km, but a new chassis tune up is available across the board.
Stiffer mounting that connects the rear dampers to the body bring a notable increase in comfort, lessened acoustics and greater overall precision, composure and controllability. The M Sport suspension with electronically controlled dampers and variable sport steering is also available on models with the M Sport package.
Chassis tuning advances comfort and greater overall precision, composure and controllability in the new BMW 3 Series. Picture: SUPPLIED
Driver’s assistance systems include a front collision warning system with brake intervention, active cruise control, lane control assistant, automatic speed limit assist, route speed control, traffic light recognition, evasion assistant, crossroads warning, wrong-way warning and front crossing traffic warning.
The enhanced BMW 3 Series is expected in SA towards the end of the year. Pricing will be announced closer to the date.
International News
BMW gives 3 Series an unprecedented, second facelift
The model that received a new face in 2022 now gets further aesthetic and technical updates
It’s extraordinary that BMW announced yet another life cycle intervention (LCI), or facelift in BMW parlance. We were present in Portimao, Portugal, in 2018 when it rolled out the current generation of the BMW 3 Series known internally as the G20.
September 2022 brought the first and expected LCI with a new and dramatic front apron design, slimmer headlights and a BMW kidney grille with new double bars. For 2024 onwards, and in what we understand is a move to prepare for the debut of the BMW Neue Klasse range — the company has updated the 3 Series one last time with more eye-catching front and rear aprons.
New exterior paint finishes include Arctic race blue metallic and Fire red metallic, and new wheel designs in 18- and 19-inch sizes. You can optionally fit the M Sport package or M Sport package Pro for more individualisation.
The M340i model is noticeable with a mesh-design BMW kidney grille, large air intakes in the front apron, and a rear apron with a prominent diffuser, black M exterior mirror caps, a body-coloured M rear spoiler and trapezoidal exhaust tailpipe trim as standard.
The BMW Curved Display is further enhanced by new steering wheels with a polygonal rim in two-spoke design. The M Sport package brings a new leather-clad and flat-bottomed wheel with three spokes. Both new tillers are illuminated and multifunctional with gearshift paddles. CraftedClarity glass is optional for the stubby gear lever, BMW iDrive controller and start/stop button.
Upholstery options include black cloth as standard, or M Performtex velour fitted to M Performance models, optionally available with the regular M Sport package. A synthetic leather material is also available in Black, Tacora Red or Cognac while Vernasca leather trim is another option available across the range, and now offered in four colour variants.
BMW Operating System 8.5 debuts with more intuitiveness. A QuickSelect menu, extended navigation functions and Augmented View form part of the updates. It also now allows the driver to use capacitive touch surfaces, the main menu or voice control to adjust features such as temperature. The optional heating of the steering wheel can also be adjusted on the BMW Curved Display or by voice commands.
Cascading interior lighting is integrated into the trim in the central seam vents as standard and can be adjusted for colour and brightness. Personal preference among the nine colour worlds is stored as part of a user profile. The functionality of the interior lighting includes an atmospheric welcome and goodbye animation, and light signals indicating an incoming phone call, optionally also an open door.
Standard specification includes parking assistant, front and rear park distance control and three-zone automatic climate control. Split folding rear seat backrests are also optional, as is a Harman Kardon surround sound system and a glass sunroof.
Power-wise engines remain largely unchanged, suffice to say the plug-in-hybrid models that aren’t available to SA customers benefit from a new high-voltage battery with increased electric range of 101km, but a new chassis tune up is available across the board.
Stiffer mounting that connects the rear dampers to the body bring a notable increase in comfort, lessened acoustics and greater overall precision, composure and controllability. The M Sport suspension with electronically controlled dampers and variable sport steering is also available on models with the M Sport package.
Driver’s assistance systems include a front collision warning system with brake intervention, active cruise control, lane control assistant, automatic speed limit assist, route speed control, traffic light recognition, evasion assistant, crossroads warning, wrong-way warning and front crossing traffic warning.
The enhanced BMW 3 Series is expected in SA towards the end of the year. Pricing will be announced closer to the date.
BMW’s Munich plant to produce only electric cars from 2027
Porsche unveils powerful GTS as its first 911 hybrid
First drive: new wide-body Toyota Hilux GR-S launched in SA
Honda Civic upgrade debuts Google apps and frugal hybrid models
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.