Porsche unveils powerful GTS as its first 911 hybrid

A new chapter for Porsche’s sports car icon has opened with the launch of a hybrid 911, the latest step in the company’s plan to electrify more than 80% of its vehicle range by 2030.
The Carrera GTS made its global debut on May 28 as the first street-legal 911 with a petrol-electric powertrain. It combines a 3.6l turbocharged flat-six “boxer” engine with a T-Hybrid system featuring a newly developed electric turbocharger. The electric motor in the turbocharger also functions as a generator that delivers up to 11kW of power.
The wastegate-free electric turbocharger allows the use of only one turbo instead of the previous two, which reduces turbo lag to a minimum, says Porsche.
The hybrid powertrain also includes an electric motor integrated into the eight-speed PDK dual-clutch transmission. Both electric motors are coupled to a compact 400V battery located in the front of the car.
With total combined outputs of 398kW and 610Nm the new Carrera GTS has 45kW more power and 40Nm additional torque than the previous GTS model, which had only the 3.6l engine to call upon.
The hybrid system focuses on performance with little additional weight to stay true to the character of the 911, said Frank Moser, vice-president of the 911 model line.
The hybrid drivetrain has added 50kg but that has not offset the benefits of the extra power, he said.
The hybrid GTS Coupé accelerates from 0-100km/h in 3 seconds, a 0.4 of a second improvement over its predecessor, and is 8.7 seconds faster around the Nürburgring Nordschleife. Top speed is 312km/h.
The hybrid GTS is available as a coupé, cabriolet or targa.
The suspension has also been revised and for the first time, rear-axle steering comes standard to increase high-speed stability and reduce the turning circle.
The Porsche Dynamic Chassis Control (PDCC) anti-roll stabilisation system is now integrated into the high-voltage system for more flexibility and precision. Other standard handling-enhancement in the new GTS includes sports suspension with a variable damper system (PASM) and a ride height lowered by 10mm.
The 911 Carrera GTS rolls on widened 315/30 ZR 21 tyres at the rear and 245/35 ZR 20s up front.
Active cooling air flaps in the front bumper.
New active aerodynamics on the GTS comprise active cooling air flaps in the front bumper and adaptive front diffusers in the underbody. The flaps automatically close to optimise aerodynamics but when power demand is high — for instance when driving on a track — the flaps open to direct more air to the radiators.
Updates across the range
The whole 911 range features a revamped design, improved aerodynamics, a fresh interior, upgraded standard equipment and expanded connectivity.
Inside, the ergonomics have been upgraded and there is a start button for the first time in a 911. For the first time, the 911 has a fully digital instrument cluster. The 12.6-inch curved display offers up to seven views, including a Classic display inspired by the traditional five-tube Porsche dial design with a central rev counter.
The 911 range has a revamped cabin.
Matrix LED headlights are standard while Porsche optionally offers new headlights with an HD matrix LED function with more than 32,000 light points and the ability to illuminate the road to a distance of over 600 metres.
The new 911 is available as a coupé and Cabriolet in rear-wheel drive and all-wheel drive guises, all equipped with the PDK transmission, with the GTS also available with a Targa top.
The 3.0l boxer turbo engine of the 911 Carrera has been tweaked from 283kW to 290kW, with torque staying the same at 450Nm, providing a 0.1 second improvement in the 0-100km/h sprint (3.9 seconds with the Sport Chrono package) and a top speed of 294km/h.
The new Porsche 911 Carrera range is available to order in SA at the following prices:
The new Porsche 911 Carrera range is available to order in SA at the following prices:
911 Carrera — R2,477,000
911 Carrera Cabriolet — R2,746,000
911 Carrera GTS — R3,386,000
911 Carrera GTS Cabriolet — R3,654,000
911 Carrera 4 GTS — R3,546,000
911 Carrera 4 GTS Cabriolet — R3,814,000
911 Targa 4 GTS — R3,814,000
