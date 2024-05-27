Pretoria Cars in the Park countdown begins for August 4

The event will celebrate milestones such as 60 years of Ford's Pony car.
The countdown to SA’s biggest classic car event to be held on August 4 has begun. The 42ndCars in the Park is hosted by the Pretoria Old Motor Club and takes place at theZwartkops Raceway in Centurion.
The event attracts more than 10,000 visitors to view close to 2,500 classic and special interest vehicles.
This year the standout features will be anniversaries, including a celebration marking the 60th birthday of the Ford Mustang. The model went on sale in America in 1964 and South Africans were able to import Ford’s pony car, then available exclusively in left-hand drive format. Visitors to Zwartkops can expect to view examples of all the iconic models.
Other special anniversaries include the half century of the Porsche 911, which made its debut in 1964. A small number of SA enthusiasts were able to purchase specially imported examples at the time, and fans can look forward to a full sweep of classic Porsche 911 models at this year’s Cars in the Park.
Fiat is one of the oldest car brands in the world, and this year the Italian brand celebrates 125 years. The company was formed in 1899 by Giovanni Agnelli and the Fiat club is organising special models from the company’s history for the event.
Pre-World War 2 cars dating back to the late 1930s will also be on display, as will cars from America, England and Europe dating back over 100 years. Another highlight of this year’s show will be a special rally stage run on the Zwartkops karting circuit.
“We have once again received requests from over 100 cars clubs for specific display areas, and the fascinating aspect of the clubs’ displays is that they showcase members’ cars which are often old, dating back to the 1920s and earlier, right through to the modern era. A good example of this is the Mercedes-Benz Club,” says Frik Kraamwinkel, the chief organiser of the event.
Drivers of classic cars and one passenger will be admitted free of charge to the show, and traditionally this policy by the club has seen all sorts of weird and wonderful classic cars turning up at the event — some of them immaculate, others in a delightfully scruffy state.
There will be close to 140 stalls selling everything from full-sized motor cars to model cars, clothing, books, tools and novelties. Live music, children’s entertainment and plenty of food and drink will be on offer.
Interested parties can get their tickets from the iTickets website at a cost of R120 for adults, or pay R140 at the gates. Children under 12 will be admitted free of charge.
For more information visit the Pretoria Old Motor Club’s website or the club’s Cars in the Park page on Facebook.
