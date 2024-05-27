AC Cobra GT customer test drives open

The modern AC Cobra roadster is built on a lightweight aluminium spaceframe chassis with a full carbon fibre body. Picture: SUPPLIED
AC Cars, the UK company that built the legendary AC Cobra, has started first-drive experiences of the new AC Cobra GT Roadster.
The product reviews take place at the company’s headquarters in Donington Park, the UK. The handmade car built using an aluminium spaceframe chassis and a carbon-composite body is available in left- and right-hand drive with a limited production run of 250 cars annually.
Members of the engineering and production team will be on hand to share details of the car that retains the visual punch of the iconic roadster.
It is now larger, measuring 4,225mm long, 1,980mm wide and with a height of 1,290mm. With a 2,570mm wheelbase the company says drivers and passengers taller than 1.8m can fit comfortably inside the cabin, which is detailed with high-end materials.
The snug leather-wrapped cabin of the new AC Cobra GT Roadster seen here in six-manual configuration. Picture: SUPPLIED
It gets a black nappa leather steering wheel and carbon-fibre-shell seats trimmed in leather and embossed with the famous AC logo. Leather saddlebag door cards are the stylish stowage system, including slide pockets either side of the transmission tunnel for storing loose oddments.
The 60s vibe is reflected further through analogue gauges but augmented with modern digitisation, including digital glass display, climate control, electric windows, navigation, engine start/stop and an electronic handbrake. There is also a 10.25-inch touch screen infotainment system with smartphone integration.
As standard, the Cobra GT roadster is powered by a naturally aspirated 5l V8 engine developing 338kW and 570Nm. Performance is rated at 4.5 seconds from 0-100km/h with a top speed of 250km/h.
Optionally, you can have a supercharged version with 487kW and 780Nm, good for launching the Cobra GT roadster from 0-100km/h in 3.4 sec and onto a 278km/h top end.
Both models are available with a six-speed manual or 10-speed automatic transmission with steering-wheel mounted shift paddles. Vehicle and steering modes selectable through machined toggle switches are also integrated.
The classic Cobra silhouette powered by a V8 returns to rumble in these modern times. Picture: SUPPLIED
A floor-mounted Tilton racing pedal box with machined pedals actuates the high-performance braking system. The entry-model is perched on 19-inch rims with centre-lock style caps and the supercharged model gets 21-inch size wheels. Both derivatives are fitted as standard with Michelin Pilot Sport 4 tyres, optionally the Michelin Pilot Sport Cup 2 track tyre.
Interested clients can book an experience appointment directly with the AC Cars customer service team, while new customers can register their interest at accars.eu.
Prices in the UK start from £240,000 (R5.6m).
