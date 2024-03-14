Life / Motoring

Los Angeles gets free robotaxi services in Waymo trial

Waymo’s plan puts it ahead of rival Cruise, which is facing scrutiny after a driverless Cruise car dragged a pedestrian for 6m after an accident

14 March 2024 - 09:17
by Harshita Mary Varghese
Driverless robotaxi services will be offered to select members of the public. Picture: REUTERS
Alphabet’s Waymo said on Wednesday it would begin offering free driverless robotaxi services to select members of the public in Los Angeles starting on Thursday.

The company received approval from the California Public Utilities Commission (CPUC) earlier in March to start its ride-hailing programme, Waymo One, in Los Angeles and some cities near San Francisco.

Waymo’s latest plans put it ahead of its General Motors-owned rival Cruise, which is currently facing scrutiny after a driverless Cruise car dragged a pedestrian for 6m after an accident.

The company said services will be available across 100km2 from Santa Monica to downtown Los Angeles, adding that the initial rides will be free.

“We’ll permanently welcome riders into our service, gradually onboarding the more than 50,000 people on our LA wait-list and continuing to hand out temporary codes at local events throughout the city,” Waymo said in a blog post.

The company further added that it would expand its operations in Los Angeles over time and transition to paid services in the coming weeks.

Waymo started autonomous services for its employees in Austin, Texas, making it the fourth autonomous ride-hailing city after San Francisco, Phoenix and Los Angeles.

It plans to offer Waymo One to the broader public in Austin later in the year.

Reuters

Nissan to start robo taxi service in Japan

Shrinking number of taxi drivers prompts move to driverless ride services
2 weeks ago

California seeks firmer regulation of self-driving cars following incidents

The Cruise and Waymo accidents ‘illustrate that … we can’t trust these big tech corporations to regulate themselves’
4 weeks ago

Tesla to build new model, but SA is off-limits for Elon Musk’s brand

Tesla has a track record of missing its targets for launches and pricing
1 month ago
