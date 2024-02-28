Life / Motoring

Nissan to start robo taxi service in Japan

Shrinking number of taxi drivers prompts move to driverless ride services

28 February 2024 - 14:05
by Daniel Leussink
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Nissan plans to begin offering autonomous-drive mobility services in 2027. Picture: SUPPLIED
Nissan plans to begin offering autonomous-drive mobility services in 2027. Picture: SUPPLIED

Tokyo — Nissan Motor aims to start a small-scale driverless ride service in Japan in about three years as part of a move to use the technology to make up for a shrinking number of taxi drivers, it says.

Nissan hopes to begin offering what is known as Level 4 autonomous driving services in three or four municipalities in Japan, including in rural areas, by the financial year starting April 2027.

In the lead-up to that programme, the carmaker will conduct a trial in Japan’s second-biggest city of Yokohama with as many as 20 remodelled Serena minivans over the coming years.

Rival manufacturers including Honda Motor, Nippon Telegraph and Telephone and Toyota Motor are stepping up their interest in driverless services, developing the technology amid a rapid ageing of Japan’s population.

Honda said in October it would set up a joint venture with General Motors and its robotaxi unit Cruise in the first half of this year as it seeks to begin a driverless ride service in Japan in early 2026.

Days after that announcement, Cruise suspended its US operations after an incident in San Francisco, where one of its robotaxis dragged a pedestrian struck by another car.

Nissan would conduct its initial trial in Yokohama at Level 2 autonomy and the vehicles would have a safety driver on board, Kazuhiro Doi, corporate vice-president of Nissan Research and Advanced Engineering, told reporters.

Reuters

Apple cancels electric car to focus on AI

There has been a slowdown in demand for the usually pricier electric vehicles
Life
10 hours ago

GM’s Cruise said to be resuming robotaxi tests after incident

‘Our goal is to relaunch in one city with manually driven vehicles and supervised testing …  once we have taken steps to rebuild trust with ...
Life
5 days ago

BMW showcases AI and augmented reality at CES

The German carmaker has invested heavily in advanced infotainment systems
Life
1 month ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most Read

1.
Decoding lights on your car’s dashboard
Life / Motoring
2.
Ineos unveils electric Fusilier 4x4 as its third ...
Life / Motoring
3.
Comfort aplenty in an 1840 oxwagon
Life
4.
Outa accuses government of being confusing and ...
Life / Motoring
5.
Volkswagen Amarok gets a discreet B6 armouring ...
Life / Motoring

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.