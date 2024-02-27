China’s BYD shows off a floating SUV at Geneva show

The amphibious U8 is priced from R2.9m in China.
China’s BYD on Tuesday showcased its Yangwang U8 at the Geneva car show, a luxury plug-in hybrid SUV capable of floating in the event of an accident in water.
Weighing in at about 3.5 tonnes, the model can also park sideways like a crab or make a complete turn on the spot thanks to four electric motors, one in each wheel.
The SUV is only on sale in China, though BYD is not ruling out exporting it to other markets.
“This vehicle could perhaps be brought to certain European markets with limited distribution, but not necessarily exactly in its current form,” said Guillaume Calvar, BYD’s marketing manager for France.
“But for the moment, we are ... testing its appeal,” he added.
BYD said by the end of January it had sold 3,653 U8s, which were priced from 1.098-million yuan (R2.9m) in China, since it started deliveries in November.
The vehicle maker also unveiled the Yangwang U9 sports supercar in China on Sunday and opened pre-orders with a starting price of 1.68-million yuan.
BYD has not yet decided whether it will market its luxuryYangwang brand in Europe, Calvar said. For now, the company is focusing on its electric and hybrid BYD range and launching its premium Denza brand.
NEW MODELS
