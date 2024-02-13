Mercedes-AMG unveils mean, green A45 S Limited Edition

Mercedes-AMG on Tuesday revealed its dramatic new A45 S 4Matic+ Limited Edition.

Bold exterior styling is the name of the game here with this flagship hatch wearing an exciting shade of “AMG green hell magno” paint; a hue not previously available for the A-Class range. This is accompanied by an off-centre racing stripe running the length of the car, A45 S decals applied to the front doors and an AMG crest stuck on the bonnet.

Another distinguishing feature is a set of matt-black 19-inch AMG forged wheels with a unique seven-twin-spoke design. Along with the rims, the latter are painted a particularly flashy shade of contrast yellow. Behind them, you’ll find gloss black brake calipers with white AMG logos. The fuel cap also wears the AMG logo while the car’s puddle lights have been upgraded to project the AMG coat of arms onto the ground on entry and exit.